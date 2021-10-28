25 things to do this weekend in Connecticut, Oct. 29-31

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court on Wednesday seemed ready to strike down a restrictive New York gun permitting law, but the justices also seemed worried that a broad ruling could threaten gun restrictions on subways, bars, stadiums and other gathering places. The court was hearing arguments in its biggest...
Former Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III was driving at 156 miles per hour seconds before the crash that killed a 23-year-old woman, according to a police report obtained by CBS News. The 22-year-old was released from the team hours after police said he would face a felony driving under the influence charge.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who indicated earlier this year that he was "immunized," will miss the team's next game after reports surfaced that he tested positive for Covid-19, the Packers announced Wednesday. Head coach Matt LaFleur told reporters that Rodgers, 37, is in the NFL’s Covid-19 protocol program...
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Activists vowed Wednesday to keep fighting for substantial changes to the Minneapolis Police Department, despite the defeat of a ballot initiative that would have replaced it with a reimagined public safety unit in the city where George Floyd died under an officer’s knee. The initiative, which evolved...
Some 28 million American children between the ages of 5 to 11 years old are now eligible to receive Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced Tuesday that it is formally recommending use of the vaccine for that age group, following a unanimous show of support from its panel of vaccine advisers. That marked the final regulatory step after the Food and Drug Administration issued its emergency use authorization last week.
Democrat Michelle Wu made history on Tuesday night when she was elected Boston's new mayor. Wu is the first woman and the first person of color to hold the seat in the city's history. Boston has historically only elected White men as mayor, and typically elects mayors who have lifelong...
