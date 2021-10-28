25 things to do this weekend in Connecticut, Oct. 29-31

Some 28 million American children between the ages of 5 to 11 years old are now eligible to receive Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced Tuesday that it is formally recommending use of the vaccine for that age group, following a unanimous show of support from its panel of vaccine advisers. That marked the final regulatory step after the Food and Drug Administration issued its emergency use authorization last week.

