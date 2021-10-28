CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

New superintendent optimistic about future of Bighorn Canyon

greybullstandard.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA love of history and the American West has led the new superintendent of the Bighorn Canyon National Recreation Area to a posting he calls a blessing in his career. James Hill began his new position in July, moving west from his previous post as the superintendent of Guilford Courthouse National...

greybullstandard.com

Comments / 0

Related
distinctlymontana.com

VIDEO: Huge Herd of Elk Crosses Road Near Deer Lodge

Now, nobody lives in Montana because they're in a hurry. But there's a misconception about Montana that we'd like the chance to clear up. You might think that with our average population density of 7 people per mile, Montanans enjoy a veritable Autobahn all the time. But it's not true. There are traffic jams in Montana. And not just in Billings, Bozeman, Missoula, and Great Falls.
DEER LODGE, MT
Sheridan Press

Pile burning planned in Bighorns

SHERIDAN — Bighorn National Forest Supervisor Andrew Johnson announced that fire officials are planning pile burning projects this fall and winter. Location and timing of the burning depends on favorable snow conditions. These piles are the result of timber sales and hand treatments that reduced hazardous fuel loading. Medicine Wheel...
SHERIDAN, WY
pinedaleroundup.com

Scientists optimistic about Mullen Fire recovery

WYOMING -- Late in the summer of 2020, as hunting seasons ramped up and the world reeled from the COVID pandemic, a fire ignited in southeast Wyoming’s Snowy Range. It sparked to life on Sept. 27 and grew rapidly, fueled by winds that raged to 70 mph. What would ultimately be called the Mullen Fire consumed or damaged dozens of structures over more than 176,000 acres.
WYOMING STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
State
Montana State
State
Nebraska State
CBS Denver

Denver Weather: Heavy Snow Heading For Parts Of Colorado

DENVER (CBS4) – A quick burst of snow hit many parts of northern Colorado and the high country on Monday. For the most part, it didn’t accumulate to much, but it was the first round of snow for many areas. (credit: CBS) This was just a teaser for what is to come! More heavy snow is heading our way, mostly for the high country. We have Winter Weather Advisories in place through Wednesday morning for the northern and central mountains. This means travel could be tough at times, especially along I-70 and Rabbit Ears Pass. For the Denver area, we most likely will see rain on Tuesday afternoon. We should stay above freezing, so snow chances are fairly slim. Northern Colorado could see some more light snow, along with fog in the morning. Parts of Wyoming are in for some freezing fog, so northern Larimer and Weld counties could see some as well. Also expect fog in parts of the foothills and south of Denver. (credit: CBS) A bit of morning rain possible on Wednesday for the Front Range, but it won’t last long. After that, we start to dry out and should have sunshine by the afternoon.
COLORADO STATE
CBS Chicago

South Carolina, Texas, U.S. Virgin Islands Removed From Chicago Travel Advisory; California And Mississippi Added Back

CHICAGO (CBS) — South Carolina, Texas, and the U.S. Virgin Islands are being removed from Chicago’s travel advisory this week, while California and Mississippi were added back to the list. There are now 41 states and one territory on the list. The city’s COVID-19 travel advisory list includes every U.S. state and territory except: Connecticut, D.C., Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Louisiana, Maryland, Puerto Rico, South Carolina, Texas, and the Virgin Islands. Mississippi was taken off the list just last week, only to be added back this week. “The movement of some states on and off our COVID Travel Advisory these past two weeks, and the...
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yellowstone National Park#National Parks#Geography#Grand Canyon#American#The Power River Group#The National Park Service
CBS Denver

Advocates Allege Wild Horse Mistreatment At Cañon City Prison, BLM Says ‘Vast Majority’ In Good Condition

CAÑON CITY, Colo. (CBS4) – The decades-long controversy over wild horses in Colorado has been heating up in recent months, with Governor Polis even weighing in this summer, asking the federal government to pause horse roundups, after being inundated with calls and letters concerned about the treatment of the animals. So, CBS4 Investigates decided to take a closer look at what happens once the mustangs are rounded up and hauled out of the wild. The East Cañon City Prison Complex, a collection of state prison buildings and ranches, is one of the places the horses are taken. CBS4 was given a rare...
CAÑON CITY, CO
corvallisadvocate.com

What Oregon Can Expect This Winter

The 2020-2021 winter season brought unprecedented snow and ice that the Willamette Valley had not seen since early 2017. From power outages to restaurant closures to travel advisories – we saw it all last year. That being said, what can Oregonians expect for the 2021-2022 season? Will we have another frosty February? What about a white Christmas? Or, will winter this year feel more like spring?
OREGON STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
KPAX

Election results Nov. 2, 2021 (unofficial)

Voters had their voices heard on Tuesday. It's probably one of the biggest races in Western Montana with incumbent John Engen being challenged by Jacob Elder for Missoula mayor. Tuesday night's unofficial results show Engen has won another term with a lead of a few thousand votes.
MISSOULA COUNTY, MT
greybullstandard.com

Robert F. "Bob" Wallin

Dec. 2, 1932 – Aug. 14, 2021 Robert F. “Bob” Wallin passed away Aug. 14, 2021, in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, due to complications from COVID-19 (he was vaccinated). Bob was born Dec. 2, 1932, to Dr. Stanley P. Wallin and Virginia Frank- lin Wallin in Snyder, Neb. His family moved to Cheyenne, Wyo., in 1933.
CHEYENNE, WY
94.9 KYSS FM

Big Plans Announced for Former Lucky’s Location in Missoula

Whenever a business announces that it'll be closing we start to play the "what will take its spot?" game. The old Shopko is now WinCo. Fuddruckers was leveled and gave birth to a credit union and a just-opened Firehouse Subs. The Pier 1 Imports building was finally torn down last month as a Chick-fil-A will eventually take its place. And now it looks like the mystery has been solved for what will take over the old Lucky's Market at Southgate Mall.
MISSOULA, MT
TownLift

Utah campgrounds are packed

ST. GEORGE, Utah — No, you’re not imagining it. Camping has gone crazy on Utah’s public lands. A new report from the advocacy organization Center for Western Priorities released Thursday […]
UTAH STATE
The Independent

Canada lynx to keep species protections under legal deal

U.S. wildlife officials have agreed to keep federal protections in place for the snow-loving Canada lynx, under a court settlement approved Monday by a judge in Montana The settlement by the U.S. Interior Department comes after wildlife advocates sued to retain protections for the rare and elusive wild cats, which have been listed as a threatened species since 2000.Under the Trump administration, officials said l ynx had recovered in some areas and protections were no longer needed. Independent scientists and wildlife advocates warned climate change could undo that progress by reducing lynx habitat and the availability of a key...
ANIMALS
XL Country 100.7

Could Montana’s Long Harsh Winter Send Out-Of-Staters Back Home?

Montana winters can be brutal but are the harsh conditions enough to make those that recently moved here pack their belongings and head back home?. If you moved to Montana from a place with a warmer climate, adapting to the harsh winter conditions can be difficult. Many longtime residents hope that the cold winter ahead will force some newcomers to move back where they came from.
MONTANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy