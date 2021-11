SARANAC LAKE — Shirley Hosler was all smiles under her mask when she saw the table of blankets piled high in the North Country Home Services office on Tuesday. Patti Sauvie and Dane DeGrace, both NCHS employees, helped collect these blankets, organizing people to buy them from stores all over, and were passing them off to Hosler. On Wednesday, Hosler will take them down to the Stratton VA Medical Center in Albany with the local Rev. Eric Olsen, a retired chaplain and colonel with the New York Army National Guard.

SARANAC LAKE, NY ・ 2 HOURS AGO