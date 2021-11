Manchester United travel to the north of Italy on Tuesday night to face Atalanta of Serie A as they try to strengthen their grip on the top of Group F in the UEFA Champions League.The Red Devils secured a comeback victory in the reverse fixture a fortnight ago after falling two goals behind in the first-half, with Cristiano Ronaldo scoring a late winner to send Old Trafford wild.That took United top of the standings, two points ahead of Villarreal in second and their Italian opponents in third.Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men have only won three of their last eight fixtures...

