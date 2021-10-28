CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charities

Boy Scout volunteer ran organ transplant campaigns for kids

By Submitted
redlandscommunitynews.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCharlene Betty, a volunteer with the Boy Scouts of America who also ran campaigns for the Children’s Organ Transplant Association, died on Oct. 17, 2021, after losing her battle...

www.redlandscommunitynews.com

Comments / 0

Related
thecordovatimes.com

Kids’ 5K short on volunteers

A kids’ 5K run scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 30 is still in need of 19 volunteers, organizers said Tuesday, Oct. 26. Participants in Cordova Family Resource Center’s Girls on the Run program and boys’ Let Me Run program will run clad in superhero costumes, starting at 9:45 a.m. on Oct. 30. However, about two more volunteers are needed to record running times at the finish line outside Mt. Eccles Elementary School, said ​​CFRC victim service/prevention program support Jessica Wray. Additionally, 17 volunteers are needed to run “spooky game” booths inside the school, where kids will participate in Halloween-themed activities such as face-painting and wearing “monster feet.”
CORDOVA, AK
Click10.com

Twin boy scouts turn merit badge into altruistic enterprise

KENDALL, Fla. – Since the day they were born premature 12 years ago, Nicholas and Joseph Comas have been surpassing their parents’ expectations. “They passed their NICU test, they passed their car seat test and whatever they did they did it faster than they were supposed to,” said mom Claudia Comas.
thebvnewspaper.com

Giving Tuesday seeks volunteers for many organizations

Every year, the Franciscan Center For Social Concern holds a Giving Tuesday fundraising campaign on the Tuesday after Thanksgiving. Students have already started setting up their fundraising pages in preparation for Nov. 30 The donations make a significant impact on the organization’s ability to fund its many programs. The programs include The Warming House, Bona Buddies, Break the Bubble, SBU at the SPCA, Silver Wolves and more. All of these programs do great work and while the monetary donations are crucial to their functions, so is the donation of time. These programs could not run without volunteers and for those interested in doing volunteer work while on campus, there is no shortage of opportunity.
CHARITIES
Pope County Tribune

Volunteers are what keeps organizations alive

“We have to be the stewards for their hard work.” Starbuck resident Blaine Pederson may have said this regarding the Starbuck Depot volunteers who had developed the square area, but it is this sentiment that can be applied to giving time and energy to any of the volunteer organizations Starbuck has to offer.
STARBUCK, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
indyschild.com

Volunteering Opportunities for Kids

Looking for something to do with your family that’s different from movie night and will make a lasting impact? Volunteering as a family has countless benefits for everyone involved. When we serve alongside our children, we are showing them the power of supporting our community, being others-focused, and that when we come together with a goal in mind, incredible things can happen. It’s important for children to see they are not too young to help, and that kids can make a difference in their community, too!
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
KUTV

Provo man dies of COVID-19 days after learning wife was expecting first child

PROVO, Utah (KUTV) — A 28-year-old Utah County man was one of dozens who died this week in Utah after battling COVID-19. A GoFundMe page set up by family and friends hopes to raise money to cover funeral expenses for Marcus Rittmanic and help his wife Ashlyn who is expecting the couple’s first child. So far more than $13 thousand dollars has been raised.
PROVO, UT
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

Family Missing from Chicago, Illinois: The Disappearance of the Thompson Family

The Thompson Family Missing from Chicago, IllinoisLipstick Alley. 43-year old Lydia Thompson and her 40-year old husband Everett had two boys, 8-year old Andrew and 11-year old Everett, Jr. They raised their family in the 8100 block of Rhodes Avenue in Chicago and the couple owned EAT, a restaurant in Park Manor. Lydia’s father had passed and left the home to Lydia and her siblings. Each one owned one-third of the property. Lydia had a brother named Kenneth White who had just been released from prison due to a rape conviction. Kenneth came to live at the house, which everyone was unhappy about. Everett’s family felt Kenneth was a “freeloader” and about four months after he moved in, Lydia called 911 saying he threatened to kill her with an ax. The police came, but no arrest was made.
CHICAGO, IL
hometownstations.com

Local Boy Scout honored at serenity garden dedication

Lima Memorial held a dedication for a local Boy Scout who gave his time to improve the facility. 13-year-old Noah Brennan, a Boy Scout with Troop 777 created a serenity garden at Lima Memorial as a part of his Eagle Scout project. Currently a rank of Life Scout, working his way to Eagle Scout he designed the project and worked to raise the funds needed to create the garden as well as receive donations from local businesses. Scout leaders and Brennan dedicated a total of 290 hours to this project, and for the work he has put in, Lima Memorial honored him with the Lima Memorial Serenity Garden badge and a certificate of recognition.
LIMA, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boy Scout#Scouts#Scout Troop#Cremation#Charity#The Boy Scouts Of America#Chase Of Riverside
greenecountynewsonline.com

Volunteer Award to Scouts, Elks

Jefferson Cub Scout Pack 534, Boy Scout Troop 534, and Elks Lodge 2306 were recently awarded the Governor’s Volunteer Award for beautifying roadways annually since 1990. The three groups recently picked up debris and cleaned the ditches along a two-mile stretch of Highway 4 south of Jefferson.
JEFFERSON, IA
dukehealth.org

Mother and Daughter Receive Organ Transplants at Duke One Month Apart

Teyanna Ingram and daughter Tyra pose together outside of Duke University Hospital. Tyra Ingram, 19, of Laurinburg, NC was born with more than one congenital heart defect and needed three major heart surgeries and a pacemaker before she was five years old. She underwent a heart transplant at Duke in 2021, but the family couldn’t relax just yet. Within weeks of Tyra’s transplant, her mother, Teyanna, received a kidney transplant at Duke. Now, months later, mom and daughter are feeling great, going on family vacations again, and looking forward to a healthy future.
LAURINBURG, NC
altamontenterprise.com

Boy Scouts to hold food drive

On Saturday, Nov. 6, Altamont’s Boy Scout Troop 264 will hold its annual food drive and bottle collection. Food donations will be used to stock the shelves of the Altamont Community Food Pantry, and bottles and cans will be redeemed to help support troop activities. Food items and returnable bottles...
ALTAMONT, NY
Nisqually Valley News

Volunteer Organizations to Offer Halloween ‘Trunk-or-Treat’ Options

Volunteer organizations with Yelm Community Schools are set to hold “trunk-or-treat” events this Friday, Oct. 29. The McKenna Elementary Parent-Teacher Association, the Southworth Elementary Booster Club and the Prairie Elementary Parent-Teacher Organization are all hosting separate events, while the Mill Pond Elementary Booster Club already held its event on Wednesday, Oct. 27.
YELM, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Obituaries
NewsBreak
Charities
WTOK-TV

Boy Scouts lend a helping hand

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A local Boy Scout troop made a big difference in two veterans’ lives earlier today. Scouts from Troop 40 helped clear out debris from part of a disabled veteran couple’s yard. The couple said they had been unable to reach the yard after several storms---caused tree limbs and other debris to fall on their property. But thanks to a few helpful hands, they now look forward to using their nice- clutter free yard once again.
MERIDIAN, MS
metroparent.com

Why Volunteer with Girl Scouts of Southeastern Michigan?

During the thick of the pandemic, Yvette Brinker recognized that her outgoing 10-year-old daughter, Hailey Grace, needed more social experiences than remote learning offered. So she reached out to Girl Scouts of Southeastern Michigan and started a Girl Scout troop that now meets at the Pontiac Public Library. “I’m happy to say we pursued this and have kept it going,” Brinker says. Why volunteer with Girl Scouts? Brinker can think of dozens of reasons.
MICHIGAN STATE
Valley News

Temecula senior leads 100 Boy Scouts to fight Alzheimer’s

Four years ago, Timothy Dull, created a “Scouts Fighting Alzheimer’s Team/Temecula Troop 384” to participate in the Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s Temecula. Since then, he has grown the team exponentially and has set a goal of raising $25,000 overall. Dull was named the Most Outstanding Walker for the Alzheimer’s Association California Chapter in 2020, out of 13 walks which serve a geography of 16.3 million. For his Eagle Scout project, Dull created the first and only flower bed in the country for the event’s Promise Garden Ceremony and it will be used at walks across the Inland Empire throughout October. Dull has become a representative for the Alzheimer’s Association, meeting with his local congressman on behalf of those facing Alzheimer’s and their.
TEMECULA, CA
WKRG News 5

Boy Scouts to host ‘Scouting for Food’ for Gulf Coast residents

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Boy Scouts of America are hosting the “Scouting for Food” event starting Oct. 30 in Mobile. The event was created to fight hunger within the Mobile area and surrounding counties, according to a news release from Feeding the Gulf Coast.   Local Boy Scouts will deliver donation bags Oct. 30 to […]
MOBILE, AL
theperrynews.com

Everybody Wins! seeks Wednesday volunteers to read with kids

Now in its sixth year at the Perry Elementary School, the Everybody Wins! Iowa in-person programming is resuming, and the reading group seeks at least six more mentors to serve students in need. The reading-mentoring program pairs mentors and elementary students for a 50-minute, one-on-one weekly reading and mentoring session....
PERRY, IA
ktvo.com

Missouri DAV encourages people to volunteer with the organization

KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — Veterans Day is November 11 and we are spotlighting one organization that continually shows support for those who have served. Missouri Disabled American Veterans (DAV) provides help to those veterans who might need it, but you can also help the organization. Missouri DAV Adjutant Michael Elmore spoke...
MISSOURI STATE
onfocus.news

Area Boy Scouts Help Make Improvements to Ronald McDonald House

MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – A pair of area Boy Scouts took it upon themselves to help improve the community as they helped build a pergola and patio for the Ronald McDonald House in Marshfield. Two Boy Scouts, Alex Thompson and Cody Donovan, approached the Ronald McDonald House about helping them...
MARSHFIELD, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy