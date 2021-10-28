Boy Scout volunteer ran organ transplant campaigns for kids

A kids’ 5K run scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 30 is still in need of 19 volunteers, organizers said Tuesday, Oct. 26. Participants in Cordova Family Resource Center’s Girls on the Run program and boys’ Let Me Run program will run clad in superhero costumes, starting at 9:45 a.m. on Oct. 30. However, about two more volunteers are needed to record running times at the finish line outside Mt. Eccles Elementary School, said CFRC victim service/prevention program support Jessica Wray. Additionally, 17 volunteers are needed to run “spooky game” booths inside the school, where kids will participate in Halloween-themed activities such as face-painting and wearing “monster feet.”
