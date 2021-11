DALLAS — Humford Equities has announced that Euphorec, a store offering certified cannabidiol (CBD) products and accessories, has opened in the Dallas Shopping Center. Store owner Edward Geist says CBD is a derivative of the legalized hemp plant that has been used for thousands of years as a health and wellness remedy, including as an anti-inflammatory and for relief of arthritis, joint pain, anxiety and sleeplessness in humans and in pets.

DALLAS, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO