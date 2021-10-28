CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Assessing Seahawks' Playoff Odds at 2-5

By Matty F. Brown
SeahawkMaven
SeahawkMaven
 6 days ago

The Seahawks are at the nadir of Pete Carroll’s tenure as head coach: 2-5 with star quarterback Russell Wilson (finger) still on the injured reserve list. So, using future optimism as a distraction from the grim present, let’s talk about how Seattle can still make the playoffs!

Hold off on the Jim Mora Sr. clips and gifs. However, given that the Seahawks have lost three games in a row, we can all agree with Mora’s sentiment: “I just hope we can win a game.”

Per the Athletic’s Ethan Douglas, there is still a chance for Carroll and company. Specifically, the data analyst states Seattle has a 12 percent chance of reaching the wild-card round.

By divisional contrast: the NFC West-leading Cardinals are at 100 percent, the second-place Rams are at 93 percent and the 49ers are at 25 percent.

Given that the Seahawks beat the 49ers in comfortable fashion down in Santa Clara, San Francisco being a whole 13 percent higher than Seattle might be initially surprising.

The issue for the Seahawks is that they've lost games to the 3-3 Vikings and 4-2 Saints. With the 6-1, "Last Dance"-inspired Packers looking like winners in the NFC North and the defending Super Bowl champion, 6-1 Buccaneers looking to regain the NFC South, the Seahawks have lost to two of the most likely NFC wild-card teams. Even if Seattle finishes ahead of San Francisco in the NFC West rankings, the tie-breaker is over for the Seahawks (San Francisco has lost to Seattle, Green Bay, Arizona and AFC-based Indianapolis).

Of course, the NFL did expand the postseason structure in 2020. Gone are the days of just two wild-card teams from each conference. We now get a trio of nuisances from the AFC and NFC. Encouragingly, the NFC has just six teams with more than three victories: Arizona, Dallas, Green Bay, Los Angeles, Tampa Bay and New Orleans. Nine teams in the conference sit between 3-3 and 2-5.

Meanwhile, the Seahawks have opened as a 3.5-point favorite over their next opponent, the Jaguars. More than anything else, though, this is a reflection at how putrid the 1-5 Jaguars have been under new head coach Urban Meyer—Darrell Bevell and Brian Schottenheimer revenge game notwithstanding. It goes without saying that the Seahawks absolutely must win this game. And they should, even with Geno Smith at quarterback.

Following the Jacksonville matchup is a bye week. Wilson will then be eligible to return off the injured reserve list for a Week 10 road trip to Green Bay. Whether that happens is another question, made less likely given that the pin inserted into Wilson’s finger—to repair his injury—remains in place.

Seattle’s schedule features some favorable matchups, like the Texans, Bears and Lions. Nevertheless, the brutal NFC West raises two bouts with the Cardinals and one more with the Rams. Damn it, I should not have promised optimism. Even if Seattle manages to split these difficult encounters (GB, AZ, LAR, AZ) into a 2-2 result, it would leave the team at seven losses. And this scenario only seems likely with Wilson returning under center. Therefore, 4-7, combined with the tie-break losses, leaves Seattle absolutely needing to win out. And does 10-7 make the playoffs?

The 2021 campaign, then, is likely to be the year that Carroll pays penance for his close game victories, instead losing four of the five one-score, early-season games that the Seahawks have participated in. They could be 6-1, or 5-2. Instead, they’re 2-5, staring down the harsh lens of "fire Carroll" talk and foreign rebuild chatter. Seattle can still mathematically make the postseason, but it will require an otherworldly effort.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Monday’s Russell Wilson News

Get excited, Seattle Seahawks fans. Russell Wilson has missed the Seahawks’ past couple of games, though the superstar quarterback appears to be on his way back. The star NFL quarterback suffered a nasty hand injury during a loss to the Los Angeles Rams. Following the injury, Wilson had surgery, during which a pin was inserted into his hand. The pin has since been taken out, though, signaling a major step in Wilson’s recovery process.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Cam Newton, Seahawks News

Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll revealed earlier today that the team reached out to free agent quarterback Cam Newton after Russell Wilson suffered his finger injury last week. As much as Seahawks fans hoped that they had a suitable replacement for Wilson on their roster with Geno Smith, their...
NFL
SeahawkMaven

Analysis: 5 Keys to a Seahawks Victory Over Steelers

Following a mini-bye, the Seahawks will return to action aiming to get back into the win column against the Steelers on Sunday Night Football at Heinz Field. For the first time in nearly 4,000 days, Seattle will take the field without starting quarterback Russell Wilson, who landed on injured reserve on Friday one week after undergoing surgery to repair a ruptured tendon in his right middle finger. With him sidelined, Geno Smith will make his first start since 2017 and will attempt to lead his team back to the .500 mark against a Pittsburgh squad coming off an impressive 27-19 victory over Denver in Week 5.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
SeahawkMaven

5 Matchups to Watch in Seahawks Week 6 Road Contest vs. Steelers

Entering foreign territory playing without star quarterback Russell Wilson for the first time in a decade, the Seahawks will hit the road seeking a bounce-back win with Geno Smith under center against the Steelers on Sunday Night Football. Which matchups will have the greatest impact on which team prevails and...
NFL
SeahawkMaven

Halftime Observations: Steelers 14, Seahawks 0

Struggling in their first look at life without quarterback Russell Wilson, the Seahawks allowed two touchdowns to the Steelers in the second quarter to head into halftime trailing 14-0 on Sunday Night Football. Here are three quick observations from the first half at Heinz Field:. 1. New quarterback, same issues...
NFL
SeahawkMaven

Tre Brown Provides Hope For Seahawks Secondary in Glimmering Debut

PITTSBURGH, PA - Finally making his NFL debut after a five-week stint on injured reserve, the Seahawks didn't have a specific game plan for how many snaps rookie cornerback Tre Brown would play against the Steelers on Sunday night. As expected, coach Pete Carroll and general manager John Schneider were pretty coy about in regard to how much time he would see the field leading up to the game.
NFL
SeahawkMaven

Picks to Click: Seahawks at Steelers

For many, the world seemingly stopped when it became clear Russell Wilson's middle finger injury was serious. But life in the NFL goes on, and the Seahawks will have to continue pushing forward without their star quarterback for the foreseeable future. First on the docket are the Steelers, who play...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Russell Wilson
NBC Sports

Aaron Rodgers can’t return until one day before Week 10 vs. Seahawks, at earliest

The 7-1 Packers won’t have Aaron Rodgers for Sunday’s showdown with Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs. Green Bay also may be missing Rodgers a week later. Due to Rodgers’s unvaccinated test, Wednesday’s positive test means that he must miss at least 10 days. The earliest he can return is Saturday, November 13.
NFL
SeahawkMaven

Pete Carroll Believes Turning Point Coming For Seahawks Defense

Following a 23-20 overtime defeat to the Steelers, the Seahawks have dug themselves into a hole they didn't envision being in before training camp, sitting in last place in the NFC West with a dismal 2-4 record. At the center of the team's disappointing start, Seattle has once again struggled...
NFL
SeahawkMaven

L.J. Collier, Cedric Ogbuehi Headline Seahawks Inactives vs. Steelers

For the fourth time in six games thus far, Seahawks defensive end L.J. Collier will be a healthy scratch and won't suit up against the Steelers on Sunday Night Football. After starting all 16 games at defensive end for Seattle in 2020, Collier struggled during the preseason and fell down the depth chart along the defensive line in favor of Kerry Hyder and Rasheem Green. After playing in Week 2 against the Titans, Collier eventually lost snaps to Robert Nkemdiche, who was elevated to the active roster in Week 4.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Buccaneers#American Football#Athletic#Seattle#Nfc#Cardinals#Packers#Afc
FOX Sports

NFL odds: How to bet Saints vs. Seahawks, point spread, more

Saints -3 (Saints favored to win by 3 or more points, otherwise Seahawks cover) Moneyline: Saints -213 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $14.69 total); Seahawks +175 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $27.50 total) Total scoring over/under: 42.5 points scored by both teams combined. The Saints and...
NFL
FanSided

5 bold predictions for Saints against Seahawks

The New Orleans Saints return fro the bye week to take on the Seattle Seahawks on the road. The New Orleans Saints enjoyed their bye after they defeated the Washington Football Team by the score of 33-22 in Week 5. Even though they were on their break, the Saints got a huge win in the form of the Carolina Panthers losing to the Minnesota Vikings. With that, the Saints remain in second-place in the NFC South division with a 3-2 record.
NFL
SeahawkMaven

NFC West Report: How Seahawks' Rivals Fared in Week 6

With their fourth loss in five weeks, the Seahawks still find themselves at the bottom of the NFC West and the distance between them and first place continues to grow. Here's how the rest of the division fared in Week 6. Arizona Cardinals: Defeated Browns 37-14 The Cardinals remained the...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
SeahawkMaven

Alex Collins' Epic Performance Marred by Late-Game Injuries vs. Steelers

PITTSBURGH, PA — Half an hour into their first game without Russell Wilson in 10 years, the Seahawks were being shut out on a brisk night in Pittsburgh. The offensive line struggled to give backup quarterback Geno Smith a clean pocket to work from, leading to three sacks and a ton of pressure. As a result, the offense failed to even threaten for points through the first two quarters of the night.
NFL
SeahawkMaven

Expanded Playoffs, Weak Wild Card Race Give Seahawks Hope... For Now

Through Week 6 of the 2020 NFL season, the Seahawks were coming out of the bye 5-0 and looking primed to compete for a championship. One year later, after that season came to an abrupt end in the wild-card round of the playoffs, they find themselves sitting at the bottom of the NFC West at 2-4—four games out of first place, chasing the league's last undefeated team in Arizona.
NFL
SeahawkMaven

SeahawkMaven

Seattle, WA
260
Followers
1K+
Post
35K+
Views
ABOUT

SeahawkMaven is a FanNation channel dedicated to covering the Seattle Seahawks

Comments / 0

Community Policy