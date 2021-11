The CEO of Activision Blizzard, Bobby Kotick, has taken a massive pay cut to his salary following the company’s legal issues. Activision Blizzard is facing extensive legal action after allegations of harassment and sexism were made against the company. The state of California, the Communications Workers of America, and the U.S Equal Employment Opportunity Commission sued the developer and in turn revealed stories of the terrible treatment of employees which were at first downplayed by the company. Now Kotick has taken a hit to his earnings and explained five changes being made in a public letter.

