Labor shortages. Strikes. Calls for a reassessment of how and where we work and are compensated. As contemporary labor movements continue to dominate the news cycle, UCBA library student worker, Sarah Horton, has pulled together a collection of titles that covers the history and recent events in US labor movements. To learn more about how we got from then to now, please visit our display located just inside the entrance to the library.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 13 DAYS AGO