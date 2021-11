DTE Energy Co. plans to invest $7 billion over the next five years to modernize southeast Michigan's electric grid and prepare for increasing demand from electric vehicles. Portions of the electric grid that are 90 years old remain in operation. The investment will seek to combat power outages, especially in light of increasing storm frequency and strength. The intention by the Detroit-based utility is to decrease costly outages and provide greater reliability to its 2.3 million modern customers.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 13 HOURS AGO