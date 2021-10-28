CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

SpaceX Completes Falcon 9 Static Fire Test in Preparation for Crew-3 Launch

SpaceRef
 8 days ago

In the early morning hours on Oct. 28, the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket that will launch the Dragon Endurance capsule and Crew-3 astronauts to the International Space Station surpassed a key milestone ahead of launch. While standing on the launch...

www.spaceref.com

Comments / 0

mynews13.com

SpaceX Crew-3 launch moved to Monday

KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla. — The launch of the next crewed SpaceX mission has a new date and time. The Crew-3 rocket launch has been moved to Monday at 9:51 p.m. from Kennedy Space Center. What You Need To Know. Next available launch date for the SpaceX Crew-3 mission is...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
AFP

NASA to deflect asteroid in test of 'planetary defense'

In the 1998 Hollywood blockbuster "Armageddon," Bruce Willis and Ben Affleck race to save the Earth from being pulverized by an asteroid. While the Earth faces no such immediate danger, NASA plans to crash a spacecraft traveling at a speed of 15,000 miles per hour (24,000 kph) into an asteroid next year in a test of "planetary defense." The Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) is to determine whether this is an effective way to deflect the course of an asteroid should one threaten the Earth in the future. NASA provided details of the DART mission, which carries a price tag of $330 million, in a briefing for reporters on Thursday.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

Elon Musk posts gloating message to Jeff Bezos as SpaceX beats Blue Origin in Nasa Moon case

Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin space company has lost a lawsuit against Nasa over a multi-billion dollar contract awarded to SpaceX, prompting Elon Musk to celebrate by posting a meme aimed at his billionaire rival.The US Federal Court of Claims ruled that the bidding process for the $2.9 billion contract, which was awarded in April, was fair.The ruling allows SpaceX to continue developing its Starship rocket for the Artemis mission, which aims to return humans to the Moon by 2024. In a statement shortly after the decision was announced, Nasa said it would resume working with SpaceX “as soon as possible”.Blue...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
ScienceAlert

NASA Rover Has Found Previously Unknown Organic Molecules on Mars

Using a new on-board experiment, NASA's Curiosity rover has discovered traces of previously undetected organic molecules on Mars. None of the organic molecules identified in the sand hold unequivocal signs of life, but they do suggest the new technique, which didn't require the rover to drill, is an effective tool when it comes to searching for evidence of carbon-based molecules, which are important building blocks for life as we know it. The wet-lab experiment came about after Curiosity hit a figurative bump in the road while looking for signs of life on the red planet at the close of 2016. Just as the rover...
ASTRONOMY
Science Focus

Elon Musk is building Starbase, a city with a spaceport to the Moon, Mars and beyond. Here’s what’s inside

Elon Musk has made no secret of his intention to found a settlement on Mars, but his latest venture is to establish a city on Earth. Sited around the SpaceX South Texas launch site at Boca Chica, Musk’s idea is to call the city Starbase, Texas. It would house all those who work at the launch site, those who intend to fly on the rocket, and be a tourist destination for those wanting to witness the awesome power of a launch.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Houston Chronicle

NASA again scrubs SpaceX Crew-3 launch due to weather

The upcoming launch of NASA astronauts is in flux. The Crew-3 mission will not launch this weekend due to weather, and the agency might return astronauts currently onboard the International Space Station before sending up its next four-person crew. Ultimately, the decision to launch Crew-3 or to land Crew-2 (the...
HOUSTON, TX
teslarati.com

SpaceX’s Falcon Heavy rocket is scheduled to launch five times next year

New US military confirmation of a third SpaceX Falcon Heavy contract means that the world’s most powerful operational rocket has five launches firmly scheduled next year. On October 30th, a US Space Systems Command spokesperson confirmed to SpaceNews that the military’s USSF-67 contract with SpaceX – announced in August 2020 – is for a Falcon Heavy launch directly to geostationary orbit (GEO). According to the same spokesperson, despite more than a year of payload-side delays to similar USSF-44 and USSF-52 Falcon Heavy launches, USSF-67 remains “on track for [a] mid-to-late 2022 launch.”
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
SpaceRef

Navy Divers Practice Orion Procedures

Navy divers from Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Expeditionary Support Unit 1, attach tending lines to a mock Orion capsule during Day 2 of Underway Recovery Test 9 (URT-9) aboard the USS John P. Murtha. During the weeklong test, NASA's Landing and Recovery team is performing their final mission certification ahead...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
AFP

NASA could bring astronauts home from space station before replacements arrive

Four astronauts could leave the International Space Station on Sunday without their replacement team having arrived to take over, NASA announced Thursday, but the timing remains uncertain due to weather conditions. The four members of the Crew-2 mission, including a French and a Japanese astronaut, are due to return to Earth this month after spending about six months on board the ISS. Normally they would have to wait for four other astronauts -- three Americans and a German from the Crew-3 mission -- to arrive aboard the space station to take their place. But the takeoff of the next mission's rocket, which had already been postponed several times and had been rescheduled for this weekend, was once again canceled because of unfavorable weather conditions, NASA said in a statement.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
TheConversationAU

Australia is putting a rover on the Moon in 2024 to search for water

Last month the Australian Space Agency announced plans to send an Australian-made rover to the Moon by as early as 2026, under a deal with NASA. The rover will collect lunar soil containing oxygen, which could eventually be used to support human life in space. Although the deal with NASA made headlines, a separate mission conducted by private companies in Australia and Canada, in conjunction with the University of Technology Sydney, may see Australian technology hunting water on the Moon as soon as mid-2024. If all goes according to plan, it will be the first rover with Australian-made components to make...
INDUSTRY
SpaceRef

NASA, SpaceX Reviewing Commercial Crew Rotation Plans

NASA and SpaceX continue to review launch and return opportunities for the upcoming crew rotation flights to and from the International Space Station as part of the agency’s Commercial Crew Program. Mission teams now are considering whether to return the agency’s SpaceX Crew-2 mission from the space station ahead of...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

