Middlesex Health supporters hold goPINK events to raise money for cancer patients

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH)– Even in a pandemic, Middlesex Health supporters are going pink to honor Dr. Robert Levy on Oct 28.

Dr. Levy is a beloved Middlesex Health medical oncologist. goPink will hold a party for Dr. Levy’s years of service to patients and the community. The party will be on Oct. 28 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Cafe Fiore in Cromwell.

More than $286,000 has been raised through goPINK for Middlesex Health Cancer Center in the past 12 years. All of the proceeds help cancer patients receive free integrative medicine therapy, including patients who have breast cancer.

Integrative medicine includes massage therapy, reflexology, and acupuncture. These types of therapy are not covered by insurance, and it helps patients with symptoms of cancer treatment, including fatigue, pain, and nausea.

Local businesses and schools, including Middletown High School and Mercy High School, will be raising money for the cause.

“Mercy High School is pleased to be supporting the worthwhile goPINK fundraiser again this year,” said Alissa DeJonge, president of Mercy High School. “We all know people who have been affected by cancer and want to do whatever we can to support efforts to eradicate the disease.”

“Service is a major component of each student’s experience, and we are proud that our Fight Against Cancer Club has once again taken the initiative to join in the goPINK efforts.”

In addition to the party, the virtual goPINK Duck Race will be held on Nov 1 at 2 p.m. and streamed on Facebook at gopinkproject.

To purchase a goPINK party ticket, make a donation in Dr. Levy’s honor, sponsor a duck, or learn about other ways to support goPINK, visit middlesexHealth.org/gopink .

