CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middletown, CT

Middlesex Health supporters hold goPINK events to raise money for cancer patients

By Nadine Bourne
WTNH
WTNH
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OLGKj_0cfTqMzJ00

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH)– Even in a pandemic, Middlesex Health supporters are going pink to honor Dr. Robert Levy on Oct 28.

Dr. Levy is a beloved Middlesex Health medical oncologist. goPink will hold a party for Dr. Levy’s years of service to patients and the community. The party will be on Oct. 28 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Cafe Fiore in Cromwell.

More than $286,000 has been raised through goPINK for Middlesex Health Cancer Center in the past 12 years. All of the proceeds help cancer patients receive free integrative medicine therapy, including patients who have breast cancer.

Integrative medicine includes massage therapy, reflexology, and acupuncture. These types of therapy are not covered by insurance, and it helps patients with symptoms of cancer treatment, including fatigue, pain, and nausea.

Local businesses and schools, including Middletown High School and Mercy High School, will be raising money for the cause.

“Mercy High School is pleased to be supporting the worthwhile goPINK fundraiser again this year,” said Alissa DeJonge, president of Mercy High School. “We all know people who have been affected by cancer and want to do whatever we can to support efforts to eradicate the disease.”

“Service is a major component of each student’s experience, and we are proud that our Fight Against Cancer Club has once again taken the initiative to join in the goPINK efforts.”

In addition to the party, the virtual goPINK Duck Race will be held on Nov 1 at 2 p.m. and streamed on Facebook at gopinkproject.

To purchase a goPINK party ticket, make a donation in Dr. Levy’s honor, sponsor a duck, or learn about other ways to support goPINK, visit middlesexHealth.org/gopink .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTNH.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WTNH

Hartford HealthCare begins administering COVID-19 vaccines to children ages 5-11

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford HealthCare began vaccinating children ages 5 to 11 against COVID-19 Tuesday night. NEWS 8 POLL: Parents, do you plan to vaccinate your children ages 5-11 against COVID-19? Weigh in here! This comes as an advisory panel for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) unanimously decided Pfizer’s COVID-19 shot […]
HARTFORD, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Middletown, CT
Middletown, CT
Society
Local
Connecticut Society
Local
Connecticut Health
City
Cromwell, CT
Middletown, CT
Health
WTNH

Waterbury looking to add third hospital

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — News 8 was the only TV news team allowed inside a meeting at Waterbury City Hall that Mayor Neil O’Leary thinks could change healthcare in Waterbury. “We’re really proud that the city has been selected for this site,” the mayor said. O’Leary met with representatives from Post Acute Medical Health (PAM) […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Breast Cancer#Cancer Treatment#Weather#Massage Therapy#Charity#Middletown High School#Mercy High School#Fight Against Cancer Club
WTNH

WTNH

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WTNH is an ABC-affiliated station serving the Hartford-New Haven television market. WTNH focuses on local news stories around the state of Connecticut. https://www.wtnh.com/

 https://wtnh.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy