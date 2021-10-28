CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
American Rescue Plan Funds Can Jump-Start Stalled Opportunities for Youth

constructforstl.org
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrom Brookings: The $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan (ARP) may have entered—and quickly exited—national consciousness six months ago, but its effects are only beginning to be felt at the state and local level. The rescue plan allotted $330 billion to support state and local fiscal recovery, with the first outlay released...

www.constructforstl.org

Comments / 0

WAAY-TV

Funds from American Rescue Plan Act could bring major improvements to Huntsville

Funds from the American Rescue Plan Act could bring major improvements to the city of Huntsville. How to spend that money was discussed at Thursday's city council meeting. Huntsville is getting a hefty $34.4 million dollars from the federal government. That money is meant to help the city bounce back from the Covid-19 pandemic. Thursday, citizens finally learned how the city plans on distributing those funds.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
Chicago Defender

American Rescue Plan Funding to Address Lost Instructional Time for Educators

Students across the country continue to return to in-person learning after more than a year of varied access to the educational opportunities they need to succeed. For example, some estimates show that 3 million students have either been consistently absent from or have not been actively participating in remote learning since the beginning of the pandemic. The U.S. Department of Education (Department) released “Strategies for Using American Rescue Plan Funding to Address the Impact of Lost Instructional Time,” a resource to support educators as they implement, refine, and work to continuously improve their strategies for supporting students. We know that across the country the hard work of supporting students through this pandemic has been long underway. This guidance is intended to lift up these best practices and evidence-based approaches, all of which can be supported with American Rescue Plan (ARP) funds. The new resource on lost instructional time is part of the Department’s Return to School Roadmap, a guide for states, schools, educators, and parents to prepare for the return to in-person learning this fall. The Roadmap focuses on three landmark priorities, including building school communities and supporting students’ social, emotional, and mental health.
EDUCATION
townofchapelhill.org

Seeking input on how we spend American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) Funding

The American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) includes money for local, county, and state governments to address difficulties caused by COVID-19. Governments are still waiting for more information on how funds can be spent, and the Town is already working on how to get community input and approve proposed projects. ARPA...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
wksu.org

Akron City Council Authorizing Use of American Rescue Plan Funds is Just the Beginning

This week’s move by Akron City Council to authorize spending $145 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds is only a starting point. Council President Margo Sommerville says the next step for council is to begin evaluating in-depth proposals regarding youth gun violence, one of six areas the city has said it wants to focus the money. Sommerville says they’re looking for community input.
KOCO

Oklahoma communities waiting for funding from American Rescue Plan Act

OKLAHOMA CITY — Governments across the state are in the process of determining how they will spend their federal funds. The American Rescue Plan Act, or ARPA, sets aside $1.9 trillion for local communities across the country, but the spending rules are different this time around. In March, President Joe...
OKLAHOMA STATE
ncpolicywatch.org

Proposed uses for NC’s flexible funds from American Rescue Plan vary widely

North Carolina’s share of State Fiscal Recovery Funds – flexible dollars allocated to North Carolina from the American Rescue Plan – present the opportunity to address new and long-standing needs across the state by infusing dollars at a once-in-a-generation scale into communities. Our analysis to date shows that the state...
theapopkavoice.com

Apopka’s American Rescue Plan Funds to go Towards Healthcare

According to insurance broker William Russell, it will cost the average American $7,470 a year for an individual healthcare plan – however, the cost may be higher depending on geographic location, age, and the type of plan enrolled in. Not all companies offer healthcare plans; in fact 44% of employers don’t offer insurance coverage to their staff, so organizing this essential expense is down to the individual.
APOPKA, FL
actionnewsnow.com

City of Chico releases plans on how it will distribute American Rescue Plan funds

CHICO, Calif. - The city got $22 million from the American Rescue Plan and it plans to put $150,000 toward the city's Youth Well Being Program. The Chico Chamber of Commerce will get about $75,000 and the downtown Chico business association will get $25,000 to help businesses recover from the impacts of the pandemic.
CHICO, CA
cbs2iowa.com

City of Marion looking for input on use of American Rescue Plan Act funds

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — The City of Marion is asking for input on the use of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds. There's more than $6 million that has been allocated to Marion. The survey is now available at https://polco.us/sff2mu and will be open through Wednesday, Nov....
constructforstl.org

Apprenticeships Could Solve Labor Shortage with Pathway to High-Skilled Trades Jobs

From Local 10: The word “apprenticeship” may feel a bit yesteryear, but the U.S. Department of Labor (DOL) believes helping provide federal funds to match job seekers to skilled trades could be one way to get Americans back to work. Labor Secretary Marty Walsh spoke with Local 10′s Christina Vazquez...
cambridgeday.com

How to best use American Rescue Plan funds? Toward immediate change for the vulnerable

How to best use American Rescue Plan funds? Toward immediate change for the vulnerable. The votes have been tallied and new faces have emerged from the respective City Council and School Committee fields. For some, the idea of discussing the next term is premature. For others, such as myself, the time to move forward is already behind us. We have listened to the candidates – now the candidate-elects – must make their pitches as to how to best use funds from The American Rescue Plan on the behalf of the people of this great city.
CAMBRIDGE, MA
cbslocal.com

Olszewski Proposes Using $80M In American Rescue Plan Funds For COVID Response, $60M For Economic Recovery

TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski Jr. on Wednesday proposed using roughly half of the county’s American Rescue Plan funds on the ongoing response to COVID-19, and spending an additional $60 million on economic recovery efforts. Of the county’s $160.7 million allocation from the federal government, $80...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
10 Tampa Bay

Hillsborough County approves funding for six projects with funds from American Rescue Plan

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Hillsborough County commissioners on Wednesday approved funding for a series of projects that address infrastructure, affordable housing, fire rescue, and food-insecure households within the county. According to the county, the more than $103 million needed to fund the projects came from the federal government's American Rescue...
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL

