Manchin Will Agree to Halloween Only if Candy Is Completely Removed

By Andy Borowitz
The New Yorker
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (The Borowitz Report)—Signalling his opposition to a storied tradition, Senator Joe Manchin said that he will agree to Halloween only if candy is completely eliminated. The West Virginia senator, arguing that the...

The Independent

House Democrats dig their heels in after Manchin outburst as Biden agenda remains in jeopardy

House Democrats are digging in their heels on requiring support from all 50 Democratic senators for President Joe Biden’s signature Build Back Better Act before they’ll vote for the bipartisan infrastructure bill that has already passed the Senate.Speaking at his weekly post-caucus meeting press conference, House Democratic Caucus Chair Hakeem Jeffries said he hopes that the House will “be in a position” to vote on both measures “at some point this week,” but stressed that a commitment from all Democratic senators — including West Virginia’s Joe Manchin — would be needed before anything reaches the House floor.“I believe that...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

‘A low, low point’: Senate Republicans block restoration of landmark Voting Rights Act named in honour of John Lewis

For the first time since its passage nearly 60 years ago, the US Senate has failed to restore the Voting Rights Act, potentially jeopardising critical protections against voter suppression and racial discrimination after a pair of US Supreme Court rulings undermined key elements of the landmark civil rights law.Senate Republicans blocked the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act – named in honour of the late civil rights leader and congressman – by invoking a filibuster for the fourth time this year to stop voting rights legislation from advancing to the floor. It marks the first time that the Voting...
CONGRESS & COURTS
HuffingtonPost

Sen. Joe Manchin Was A Headliner At A Secretive Coal CEOs' Confab

Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.), a key foil of Democratic plans to fight climate change, was a top speaker at a recent secretive confab of coal company executives. Manchin’s role was revealed when the event program and a video touting the “Coal and Investment Leadership Forum” in September was unearthed by an investigative journalist for Documented. The three-day, invitation-only event was held in Virginia at the luxe Olde Farm golf resort, owned by Jim McGlothlin, a founding partner of the United Coal Co., Documented reported Monday.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Times Leader

Jackie Calmes: What does Joe Manchin want?

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. The man Sen. Joe Manchin III replaced as a senator from West Virginia, Robert C. Byrd, was so deft at securing federal funds — and non-coal jobs — for his needy constituents that the landlocked Mountain State boasts a Coast Guard maritime center. In 2005 when he dedicated a biotechnology science center, one of dozens of places in the state bearing his name, Byrd told the crowd, “You’re looking at Big Daddy!”
CONGRESS & COURTS
The New Yorker

As Biden Speaks at the Glasgow Climate Summit, Manchin Muddles the Message

Joe Biden, who had promised to come to the Glasgow climate summit with “bells on,” appeared to snooze for a moment as he sat listening to speeches at Monday’s session. It was a highly relatable interlude. An inescapable feeling of fatigue has settled in around the summit—barring some useful surprise, much of the air seems to have been sucked from this conclave before it began, not least because of the ongoing antics of Senator Joe Manchin, of West Virginia, whose influence was easy to feel even a (rising) ocean away.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
AFP

Manchin dashes hopes of quick action on Biden's agenda

A US senator with a critical role in shaping Joe Biden's legislative agenda dashed hopes Monday of the spending package at its core being signed quickly into law -- saying he needed time to mull the economic impacts. A visibly frustrated Joe Manchin blasted Democratic House colleagues for holding a cross-party infrastructure bill "hostage" in a bid to win his support for the larger $1.75 trillion social welfare plan. Known as Build Back Better, the potentially transformational overhaul of health care, education, climate policy and taxation has no Republican support, meaning it has to pass along party lines by a process known as "reconciliation" and cannot lose Manchin or any other Democrat in the 50-50 Senate. "The political games have to stop... Holding this (infrastructure) bill hostage is not going to work in getting my support for the reconciliation bill," the Manchin, 74, told reporters in Congress.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Intercept

Joe Manchin May Not Have Destroyed the World Yet After All

The 30-second television ad came out way back in 2010, but it just might haunt Democrats — and humanity — for eternity. Joe Manchin, then the governor of West Virginia,struts through the Appalachian woods, a bolt-action rifle in his right hand and what appears to be a paper target over his left shoulder. Touting his endorsement by the National Rifle Association, he rattles off a series of talking points, each punctuated with the jab of a finger: protecting Second Amendment rights; taking on Washington “to get the federal government off of our backs and out of our pockets”; cutting federal spending; repealing “the bad parts of Obamacare”; the fact that he “sued the EPA.” Then he removes a round from the pocket of his hunting jacket, loads his gun, and points it at the target. “I’ll take dead aim at the cap-and-trade bill,” he says. After he pulls the trigger, a close-up on the target reveals that it’s literally the text of the American Clean Energy and Security Act. “’Cause it’s bad for West Virginia!” he says matter-of-factly.
U.S. POLITICS

