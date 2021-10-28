CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

UK weather: Flooding hits railway lines in Scotland and Cumbria after torrential rain

By Eleanor Sly
The Independent
The Independent
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2afEzX_0cfTpz0V00

Heavy rain has caused flooding across part of northwest England and Scotland , blocking several railway lines and forcing trains to run slowly on others.

Cumbria , Dumfries and Galloway, as well as the Scottish Borders, were all deluged by rain overnight on Wednesday, with roads becoming impassable due to surface flooding.

Northern Rail has introduced replacement buses on parts of the route between Barrow-in-Furness and Carlisle due to severe weather flooding the track.

Trains into Glasgow were also affected as the city was hit flooding just days before it hosts the Cop26 climate conference.

ScotRail services were running with delays of up to 50 minutes on Thursday.

Passengers were warned not to travel north of Preston on the Avanti West Coast line.

The Environment Agency is also urging against travel and has issued a number of flood warnings and urged that people “don’t risk driving through floodwater”.

They wrote on Twitter: “It’s deeper than it looks, and just 30cm of water can float your car.”

In Glasgow, videos posted on social media showed cars stranded in water which swamped city streets.

The Environment Agency warned people in Cumbria to remain vigilant due to the continued risk of significant flooding over the weekend. It said 40 properties have already been flooded.

Ben Lukey, the agency’s flood duty manager, said: “Our thoughts are with local residents in Cumbria, who have sadly experienced the effects of the heavy and persistent we have seen.”

In England, 11 flood warnings - meaning flooding is expected - were in place across parts of the Lake District National Park. Ferries on Windermere were suspended on Thursday and were likely to remain out of service on Friday after the operators said heavy rain had pushed up lake levels “to a extent whereby we cannot land safely”.

A total of 16 flood alerts - meaning flooding is possible - have also been issued in the Lake District and in parts of the Yorkshire Dales.

In Scotland, 20 flood warnings have been issued including in areas near Edinburgh and Glasgow.

In north Wales, flood alerts have been issued for Anglesey and areas of Caernarfonshire.

The Met Office has put out two amber weather warnings out for heavy rain in Cumbria and southwest Scotland.

This means there is a very high chance of flooding, power cuts, damage to buildings, difficult driving conditions and as well as the threat of "danger to life from fast-flowing or deep floodwater".

Andy Page, the Met Office’s chief meteorologist explained: “Strong south westerly winds, a ‘conveyor belt’ of warm air and a slow moving weather front, have resulted in very large amounts of rainfall in some parts of the UK during the last 36 hours.

He went on to point out that Honister Pass in Cumbria recorded 361.6mm of rainfall in just under 36 hours. This follows a number of extremely heavy downpours in the area over the past 16 years in 2005, 2009, 2015 and 2020.

“The rainfall continues to present a threat of flooding and transport disruption, with difficult driving conditions and possible road closures.”

Comments / 1

Related
The Independent

Mountain of freight containers stored in field amid port supply problems

A 60-foot high ‘metal mountain’ of shipping containers has appeared near the town of Eye, in Suffolk, as continued driver shortages in the UK causes havoc with supply chains. Hundreds of the steel containers are being stored in the former airfield site that is now owned by a local car...
INDUSTRY
The Independent

Sunak pledges to make City of London greener in Cop26 speech

Chancellor Rishi Sunak pledged to make Britain into the “the world’s first net zero-aligned financial centre” in a speech at the Cop26 climate conference in Glasgow that has been met with scepticism by campaigners. Climate campaigners have suggested that if the chancellor was serious about making the sector more environmentally...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

The big clean-up of London’s sewage system is underway

London’s skyline is scattered with cranes building surface structures to house and serve its ever-growing population, but along the city’s river, an even more momentous construction is taking shape below ground. This 25 kilometre tunnel running below the Thames from west to east is being delivered by Tideway, a company...
POLITICS
The Independent

Motorists have lucky escape as tree falls onto road during storm

Dramatic footage shows two motorists having a miracle escape when a massive falling tree crushed their cars during the recent storms battering Britain. The huge 30ft (9m) sycamore crashed down onto a queue of waiting traffic in high winds on Sunday morning in St Paul’s Street, Stamford, Lincs. Heavy branches...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

The Independent

315K+
Followers
128K+
Post
160M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy