CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

Lucy Stable in Cruise Mode

SpaceRef
 8 days ago

The Lucy spacecraft remains in cruise mode, which is the standard flight mode for outbound flight and allows for substantial autonomy for the spacecraft. The spacecraft has successfully executed several small planned maneuvers, which have had no adverse effect on the one solar...

www.spaceref.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Uranus at opposition tonight will see ‘strange’ planet shine at its brightest

The planet Uranus will reach opposition on Thursday night, making it appear brighter and larger in the night sky as it passes closest to Earth.The seventh planet from the Sun will remain 2.8 billion kilometres from Earth as it comes to the point of opposition, which is when it lines up with Earth on the same side of the Sun.It will be visible just above the horizon in the eastern sky for the entire night of 4-5 November, appearing as a faint star to the naked eye.Completely bathed in the Sun’s light, the planet will reveal its pale blue-green colour...
ASTRONOMY
AFP

NASA to deflect asteroid in test of 'planetary defense'

In the 1998 Hollywood blockbuster "Armageddon," Bruce Willis and Ben Affleck race to save the Earth from being pulverized by an asteroid. While the Earth faces no such immediate danger, NASA plans to crash a spacecraft traveling at a speed of 15,000 miles per hour (24,000 kph) into an asteroid next year in a test of "planetary defense." The Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) is to determine whether this is an effective way to deflect the course of an asteroid should one threaten the Earth in the future. NASA provided details of the DART mission, which carries a price tag of $330 million, in a briefing for reporters on Thursday.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
ScienceAlert

NASA Rover Has Found Previously Unknown Organic Molecules on Mars

Using a new on-board experiment, NASA's Curiosity rover has discovered traces of previously undetected organic molecules on Mars. None of the organic molecules identified in the sand hold unequivocal signs of life, but they do suggest the new technique, which didn't require the rover to drill, is an effective tool when it comes to searching for evidence of carbon-based molecules, which are important building blocks for life as we know it. The wet-lab experiment came about after Curiosity hit a figurative bump in the road while looking for signs of life on the red planet at the close of 2016. Just as the rover...
ASTRONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cruise#Twitter
scitechdaily.com

NASA’s Juno Spacecraft Reveals What’s Happening Deep Beneath Jupiter’s Colorful Belts

Leicester study of data captured in orbit around Jupiter has revealed new insights into what’s happening deep beneath the gas giant’s distinctive and colorful bands. Data from the microwave radiometer carried by NASA’s Juno spacecraft shows that Jupiter’s banded pattern extends deep below the clouds, and that the appearance of Jupiter’s belts and zones inverts near the base of the water clouds. Microwave light allows planetary scientists to gaze deep beneath Jupiter’s colorful clouds, to understand the weather and climate in the warmer, darker, deeper layers.
ASTRONOMY
SpaceRef

Navy Divers Practice Orion Procedures

Navy divers from Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Expeditionary Support Unit 1, attach tending lines to a mock Orion capsule during Day 2 of Underway Recovery Test 9 (URT-9) aboard the USS John P. Murtha. During the weeklong test, NASA's Landing and Recovery team is performing their final mission certification ahead...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
TheConversationAU

Australia is putting a rover on the Moon in 2024 to search for water

Last month the Australian Space Agency announced plans to send an Australian-made rover to the Moon by as early as 2026, under a deal with NASA. The rover will collect lunar soil containing oxygen, which could eventually be used to support human life in space. Although the deal with NASA made headlines, a separate mission conducted by private companies in Australia and Canada, in conjunction with the University of Technology Sydney, may see Australian technology hunting water on the Moon as soon as mid-2024. If all goes according to plan, it will be the first rover with Australian-made components to make...
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
AFP

NASA could bring astronauts home from space station before replacements arrive

Four astronauts could leave the International Space Station on Sunday without their replacement team having arrived to take over, NASA announced Thursday, but the timing remains uncertain due to weather conditions. The four members of the Crew-2 mission, including a French and a Japanese astronaut, are due to return to Earth this month after spending about six months on board the ISS. Normally they would have to wait for four other astronauts -- three Americans and a German from the Crew-3 mission -- to arrive aboard the space station to take their place. But the takeoff of the next mission's rocket, which had already been postponed several times and had been rescheduled for this weekend, was once again canceled because of unfavorable weather conditions, NASA said in a statement.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
SpaceRef

New Curtin Study Pinpoints Likely Home Of Martian Meteorites

Curtin University researchers have pinpointed the likely origin of a group of meteorites ejected from Mars, using a machine learning algorithm that analyses high-resolution planetary images. The new research, published in Nature Communications, identified meteorites that landed on Earth likely originated from Mars' Tooting crater, located in the Tharsis region,...
ASTRONOMY
Popular Science

Microbes could help us make rocket fuel on Mars

A team of scientists at the Georgia Institute of Technology proposed a plan to carry microbes to the red planet to biologically produce fuel for astronauts’ return journey. NASAFor decades NASA’s been striving to clean microbes off of spacecraft, but one day they may power them.
ASTRONOMY
SpaceRef

Small but Mighty NASA Weather Instruments Prepare for Launch

Two instruments launching to the International Space Station in a few weeks could be weather-forecasting game changers. The two novel instruments are expected to demonstrate that while they are much smaller, much lighter, and much less expensive than weather satellites orbiting today, they can collect some of the same essential data.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
SpaceRef

NASA Statement on Artemis Lunar Lander Court Decision

NASA was notified Thursday that the U.S. Court of Federal Claims denied Blue Origin’s bid protest, upholding NASA’s selection of SpaceX to develop and demonstrate a modern human lunar lander. NASA will resume work with SpaceX under the Option A contract as soon as possible. In addition to this contract,...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
SpaceRef

Station Readies for Crew Departure Amid Science and Cargo Work

Four International Space Station astronauts continue packing their U.S. spacecraft as they plan for a return to Earth this month. Meanwhile, the Expedition 66 crew continued its ongoing space research and maintenance aboard the orbital lab. Flight Engineers Shane Kimbrough and Megan McArthur of NASA, who are also the commander...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
SpaceRef

NASA, SpaceX Reviewing Commercial Crew Rotation Plans

NASA and SpaceX continue to review launch and return opportunities for the upcoming crew rotation flights to and from the International Space Station as part of the agency’s Commercial Crew Program. Mission teams now are considering whether to return the agency’s SpaceX Crew-2 mission from the space station ahead of...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
SpaceRef

Mars Rover Curiosity: Sols 3280-3281: Veins, Sand Grains, and Tough Terrains

This image was taken by Left Navigation Camera onboard NASA's Mars rover Curiosity on Sol 3279. Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech. This is a black and white image of rocks embedded in sand on Martian ground. Low hills are present in the horizon of the image against a clear sky. In the forefront smooth sand and small scattered rock particles are present.
ASTRONOMY
SpaceRef

Low-gravity Simulator Design Offers New Avenues For Space Research And Mission Training

Left: A schematic of the magnet system designed by Sanavandi and Guo. Right: Contour plot of the trapping energy of a water sample placed in the proposed magnet, which shows the size and the shape of the region where the gravity is one percent of the Earth’s gravity. CREDIT Courtesy of Wei Guo/FAMU-FSU College of Engineering.
MLS

Comments / 0

Community Policy