CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

German on trial for castrating men on his kitchen table

Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NQS3B_0cfTneVE00
Germany Amateur Amputations A man accused of murder by omission, left, sits in the courtroom with his lawyer Peter Schnelle before his trial begins, in Munich, Germany. Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021. A German electrician went on trial Thursday accused of murder in the death of one man and mutilating several others by performing illegal operations on their genitals. The 66-year-old told a regional court in Munich that he performed the procedures at the men's request. (Sven Hoppe/dpa via AP) (Sven Hoppe)

BERLIN — (AP) — A German electrician went on trial Thursday accused of murder in the death of one man, and mutilating several others by performing illegal operations on their genitals.

The 66-year-old told a regional court in Munich that he performed the procedures at the men's request.

The defendant, whose name wasn't released for privacy reasons, claimed he initially offered sexual services on sado-masochistic websites in order to earn money to pay off debts.

Later, the man allegedly expanded his repertoire by performing operations on his kitchen table in the town of Markt Schwaben, telling his victims that he was a trained medical professional, German news agency dpa reported.

The defendant told the court that he castrated, or partially amputated the genitals of, eight men between July 2018 and March 2020. But he denied responsibility for the death of one man, who died several days after the defendant performed a procedure on him.

The dead man's body was found in a box by police three weeks later.

Prosecutors have charged the defendant with murder for failing to call help in the case of the man who died, and with serious and dangerous bodily harm.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 1

Related
Boston 25 News WFXT

Florida nurse loses unborn baby after attack by patient in hospital

LONGWOOD, Fla. — A Florida man is accused of attacking a pregnant nurse at a Florida hospital on Saturday, causing the death of her unborn child, authorities said. Joseph Lynn Wuertz, 53, of Casselberry, was charged with aggravated battery of a pregnant woman, aggravated battery of a medical worker and manslaughter in the killing of an unborn child, according to Seminole County online booking records.
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Former Nasa executive found guilty of ‘executing’ Black neighbour in shocking doorbell footage

A former Nasa executive who was feuding with his next-door neighbours has been found guilty of murdering one of them in what prosecutors described as “an execution”.Michael Hetle, 54, claimed he acted in self-defence when he rapidly fired seven shots into 24-year-old Javon Prather on his doorstep in March 2020 following a mundane fight earlier in the day, saying he believed the younger man was armed.But a jury in Fairfax, Virginia rejected that argument after watching video from a Ring doorbell camera showing the former police officer opening his door and immediately shooting the unarmed Prather at point-blank range...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Kitchen Table#Berlin#Munich#German#Ap#Dpa#The Associated Press
The Independent

Wayne Chapman death: Notorious child rapist who had up to 100 victims dies

Serial child rapist Wayne Chapman is dead, his lawyer says.According to attorney Eric Tennen, Chapman died of natural causes on Wednesday night at a Connecticut nursing facility. He was 73 years old.In 1977, Mr Chapman was convicted of raping two boys in Lawrence, Massachussetts – but those were not his only victims. A court found that Chapman had raped at least 50 children, and Chapman himself told police the number was closer to 100.Chapman was also the only suspect in the 1976 disappearance of a 10-year-old Lawrence boy named Andy Puglisi, although he was never charged.For his convicted crimes,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Irmgard Furchner: The 96-year-old alleged Nazi war criminal on trial in Germany

Irmgard Furchner, the 96-year-old woman currently on trial in Germany for alleged Nazi war crimes committed during the Second World War, made headlines around the world on 30 September when she attempted to flee justice despite her advanced years and frail condition.Subsequently recaptured and appearing before a court on the outskirts of Itzehoe, Schleswig-Holstein, on 19 and 26 October, Ms Furchner is accused of contributing to the murder of more than 11,412 people through her work at the Stutthof concentration camp between 1943 and 1945.Despite her advanced years, the defendant is being tried in an adolescent court as she was...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Place
Berlin, DE
Anderson Herald Bulletin

Two men going to trial on murder charges

ANDERSON — Two men are going on trial this week on charges of murder from incidents in 2018 and 2019. Austin J. Frawley, 27, is charged with the shooting death of Michael C. Beard, 33, of Pendleton who was found dead inside his mobile home by his live-in girlfriend, according to an affidavit of probable cause by Scott Bertram, a detective with the Pendleton Police Department.
MADISON COUNTY, IN
The Independent

Kenya child killer beaten to death by mob after jail escape

Police in Kenya say a man who had confessed to killing a dozen children and escaped from detention this week has been killed by a mob.Area Assistant County Commissioner Cornelius Nyaribai confirmed the killing of Masten Wanjala on Thursday. The killing near his home in Bungoma county came a day after he escaped from police cells in Nairobi Police authorities said Wanjala was identified after he joined a football match and played with locals. Some then trailed him and beat him to death. “The law of the jungle as applied by irate villagers prevailed,” Kenyan police’s Directorate of Criminal Investigations said in a tweet on Friday.Authorities have said Wanjala had confessed to killing 12 children in Nairobi and Machakos and Bungoma counties when he was arrested in July. He reportedly posed as a football coach to lure victims.So far, five bodies have been recovered.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Student admitted in game of truth or dare he killed grandmother, court told

A student confessed to friends during a game of truth or dare his “darkest secret” was that he killed his 94-year-old grandmother in a house fire, a jury has heard. Tiernan Darnton, 20, allegedly made the confession weeks after the funeral of Mary Gregory, who died after a blaze at her bungalow in Heysham, Lancashire in May 2018.Preston Crown Court heard Mrs Gregory, who was a heavy smoker and had dementia, was treated by paramedics for smoke inhalation after being found in the property but was pronounced dead at Royal Lancaster Infirmary three days later. David McLachlan QC, prosecuting, told...
PUBLIC SAFETY
KRQE News 13

Man accused of beating wife to death once again released from jail

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A murder suspect the district attorney’s office went to great lengths to put back behind bars is now out of jail again. Jerome Gutierrez is accused of beating his wife Kristy Rivera to death. Related coverage High court orders murder suspect back into custody Man accused of killing wife released following court […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
International Business Times

Mom, Daughter Wrongly Jailed For Months After Police Thought Tea Were Drugs

A mother and daughter in Sydney, Australia, are suing authorities after being wrongly imprisoned for months on suspicions of importing drugs — which later turned out to be tea. Connie Chong and her daughter, Melanie Lim, were arrested in January after two shipments of what was believed to be an...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Family of Indigenous woman who shot dead alleged rapist ‘in self defence’ appeals to judge for mercy

The family of a Native American woman who shot dead her alleged rapist in what she says was self defence, has appealed to a federal judge who could jail her for almost 20 years.Maddesyn George, 27, who has an 18-month-old child, is due to next month appear before a judge who will determine her fate over an incident that happened last summer.On July 12 2020, on the Coleville Indian Reservation in eastern Washington state, Ms George shot and killed Kristopher “Buddy” Graber as he was approaching her car window. She has alleged Graber had raped her the night before and that she...
PUBLIC SAFETY
New York Post

Kyle Rittenhouse was justified in shooting victims, expert claims in court

Kyle Rittenhouse, who shot three people in Wisconsin during unrest over the police shooting of Jacob Blake, was justified in opening fire because the victims tried to wrestle his gun away, a self-defense expert testified at a court hearing Tuesday. .”A citizen in that position, given those indicators, would it...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
62K+
Followers
74K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy