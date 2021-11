The first day of school or the first day on any job can cause even the most outgoing people to feel nervous. When a student named Chyna came to Delaware Area Career Center’s Dental Assisting program, she came to a new school with new teachers and classmates. She also was preparing herself to participate in an internship, one type of work-based learning opportunity. For Chyna, this meant going to dental offices to learn from professionals while working with real clients under the supervision of a dentist and practicing dental assistant. In other words, Chyna had a lot of ‘first days’ during her time at DACC.

DELAWARE COUNTY, OH ・ 11 HOURS AGO