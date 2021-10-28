Trading Willson Contreras Would Be An Offseason Blunder For Chicago Cubs

Ahead of the Major League Baseball's offseason, Audacy Sports has compiled a list of 10 noteworthy trade candidates. After shining in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, the Phillies re-signed Gregorius to a two-year/$28 million deal, which they would certainly like a mulligan on. While Marcus Semien -- another free-agent option at shortstop last winter -- had an MVP-caliber season in Toronto, Gregorius was one of the league's least effective players. Across 368 at-bats, Gregorius slashed just .209/.270/.370. He had -11 defensive runs saved at shortstop, perhaps making clear that a position change is required for the 31-year-old. Though there's no evidence supporting his claim, Gregorius blamed the COVID-19 vaccine on him developing pseudogout in his right elbow. His throwing elbow is the same one that he had Tommy John surgery on in October of 2018. At his season-end press conference, Phillies president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski said that Gregorius has been told he's not guaranteed to be the team's opening day shortstop in 2022, and you increasingly feel like a trade -- one where the Phillies would almost certainly have to eat some money -- may be the best resolution for all parties.

MLB ・ 2 DAYS AGO