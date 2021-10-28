CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trading Willson Contreras Would Be An Offseason Blunder For Chicago Cubs

By Jared Wyllys
 6 days ago
Chief Wiggums’ line from season 5, episode 11 of The Simpsons “No, no, dig up stupid!” originally aired on January 6, 1994 and has long since become a meme for anytime someone is headed in the wrong direction but insists on continuing. This winter, the Chicago Cubs will either...

FanSided

Chicago Cubs: Anthony Rizzo’s next home is anybody’s guess

Former Chicago Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo is set to hit the free agent market for the first time in his 11-year MLB career once the World Series concludes. Of course, Rizzo was in the final year of his contract when he was traded to the New York Yankees prior to the 2021 trade deadline back in July.
MLB
FanSided

Chicago Cubs: Signing Mark Canha could make for a sneaky good move

Going into the offseason the Chicago Cubs find themselves with a lot of work to do. With so many holes to fill and an owner who doesn’t seem keen on spending big this offseason, finding little ways to improve and add depth to the roster seems to be the plan. Mark Canha is one free agent in particular that stands out as a perfect mix of everything the Cubs should look for.
MLB
FanSided

Chicago Cubs Rumors: Kyle Schwarber ‘all ears’ on a Red Sox reunion

Few players boosted their stock as significantly as Kyle Schwarber this postseason. The former Chicago Cubs and current Boston Red Sox slugger showcased his penchant for October heroics once again, blasting a trio of home runs – including a massive grand slam in the ALCS – ahead of his likely foray into free agency once the World Series concludes.
MLB
FanSided

Chicago Cubs Rumors: A Javier Baez reunion is likely

When the Chicago Cubs made the decision to trade the likes of Javier Baez, Kris Bryant, and Anthony Rizzo at the Major League Baseball trade deadline this past season, there was an idea at the time that the Cubs may look to bring back at least one of the three in the off-season as they all will be free agents this winter.
MLB
Person
Yu Darvish
Person
Kris Bryant
Person
Anthony Rizzo
Person
Willson Contreras
Person
Jed Hoyer
Person
Craig Kimbrel
Person
Andrew Chafin
Person
Ryan Tepera
FanSided

Chicago Cubs: 3 players who definitely will not be back in 2022

The Chicago Cubs haven’t been poised for an offseason of this magnitude for the better part of a decade. While most of the losses were already incurred at the July trade deadline, Jed Hoyer has the chance to really shape this club to his liking this winter. That means when...
MLB
FanSided

Mariners: Trading for All-Star Catcher Willson Contreras

The Seattle Mariners are looking to improve at several positions this offseason, and acquiring a reliable starting catcher should be near the top of the priority list. Willson Contreras, an All-Star catcher with the rebuilding Chicago Cubs, is widely thought to be available via trade this offseason and could be the best fit on the market.
MLB
FanSided

Chicago Cubs, Ian Happ have come to a fork in the road

If there’s one Chicago Cubs player who has to be considered a question mark moving forward, it’s Ian Happ. Since 2017, I don’t remember a Cub that has been more up and down than Happ. So much so that his peaks find him receiving MVP votes and his valleys see him being sent to Iowa to start a season.
MLB
FanSided

Chicago Cubs: 3 possible trade candidates heading into the winter

The Chicago Cubs are in the calm before the storm in terms of the craziness set to ensue in free agency this winter. President of Baseball Operations Jed Hoyer and newly appointed General Manager Carter Hawkins will have their work cut out for them. It is imperative to get a plan in place before the postseason ends and everyone is up for grabs.
FanSided

Chicago Cubs: At the right price, Anthony DeSclafani could be a great add

With the offseason drawing closer and the Chicago Cubs seemingly poised to be spenders, there are plenty of upgrades Jed Hoyer will be making in the coming months. One of the main areas that will be addressed is the starting rotation. There are very few spots set for 2022, and Hoyer admitted to the fact that the rotation has to be addressed this winter.
MLB
FanSided

It’s not Jason Heyward’s fault the Chicago Cubs wildly overpaid

On April 5, 2010, baseball’s number one prospect and McDonough, Georgia’s own 21-year-old Jason Heyward stepped into the left handed batter’s box at Turner Field for the very first time against Carlos Zambrano and the Chicago Cubs. I was in the very last row of the 400 section as I watched a 2-0 fastball rocket off Heyward’s bat and into the Atlanta bullpen for a three-run home run to tie the game. From that moment on, expectations rocketed to out-of-reach heights and the weight of living up to the hype sat heavily on Heyward’s shoulders.
MLB
FanSided

Chicago Cubs: Who are the 5 best third basemen in team history?

The “five best” series continues today with a look at the five best third basemen in Chicago Cubs history. This been a strong position historically for the Cubs, with 10 players achieving double digit WAR production. This series is based on last year’s all-time top 25. Unless otherwise noted, statistics...
MLB
FanSided

Chicago Cubs Rumors: Anthony Rizzo wants to return to the Yankees

Heading into this season, if there was one guy you felt like had a solid chance of re-signing with the Chicago Cubs long-term, odds are it was Anthony Rizzo. But then extension talks went sideways in the spring and he was eventually traded to the Yankees one day prior to the trade deadline back in July.
MLB
FanSided

Chicago Cubs desperately need to bring back Kris Bryant this winter

Going into this offseason and free agency, the Chicago Cubs have three players under contract: Jason Heyward, Kyle Hendricks and David Bote. Beyond that, everyone else is still on their rookie deals. Of those guys, the one notable is Willson Contreras who is due to hit free agency next winter, barring an extension (or a trade) coming together beforehand.
MLB
audacy.com

10 noteworthy trade candidates for MLB offseason

Ahead of the Major League Baseball's offseason, Audacy Sports has compiled a list of 10 noteworthy trade candidates. After shining in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, the Phillies re-signed Gregorius to a two-year/$28 million deal, which they would certainly like a mulligan on. While Marcus Semien -- another free-agent option at shortstop last winter -- had an MVP-caliber season in Toronto, Gregorius was one of the league's least effective players. Across 368 at-bats, Gregorius slashed just .209/.270/.370. He had -11 defensive runs saved at shortstop, perhaps making clear that a position change is required for the 31-year-old. Though there's no evidence supporting his claim, Gregorius blamed the COVID-19 vaccine on him developing pseudogout in his right elbow. His throwing elbow is the same one that he had Tommy John surgery on in October of 2018. At his season-end press conference, Phillies president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski said that Gregorius has been told he's not guaranteed to be the team's opening day shortstop in 2022, and you increasingly feel like a trade -- one where the Phillies would almost certainly have to eat some money -- may be the best resolution for all parties.
MLB
FanSided

Chicago Cubs: Deciphering recent noise coming from a new front office

It’s enough to drive you batty, trying to ferret out what baseball executives mean when they talk – and the Chicago Cubs brass is no exception. They don’t want to give anything away or give competitors any advantage, so they resort to double, triple, four-bagger-speak, where one has to read between the lines in order to glean any meaning from words that are intentionally informationless.
MLB
chatsports.com

Today in Cubs history: The time Dickie Noles was traded for himself

Dickie Noles was a run-of-the-mill Cubs pitcher from 1982-84 and again in 1987. He’d probably not be much remembered at all if not for this little quirky event near the end of the 1987 season that resulted in him being traded for himself. First, a bit of background. When Dallas...
MLB
