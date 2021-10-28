CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

Solar wing jammed on NASA spacecraft chasing asteroids

By Associated Press
WDEF
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — NASA is debating whether to try to fix a jammed solar panel on its newly launched Lucy spacecraft, en route to explore an unprecedented number of asteroids. The problem cropped up shortly after...

www.wdef.com

