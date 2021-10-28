Solar wing jammed on NASA spacecraft chasing asteroids

The U.S. needs to invest more in nuclear-powered spacecraft to be competitive with nations like China, experts say. During a government hearing on Wednesday (Oct. 20), experts from NASA and the aerospace industry discussed how the U.S. stacks up against other nations when it comes to developing new nuclear propulsion technology. And, according to them, the U.S. needs to move quickly if it wants to keep up. The congressional committee hearing, called "Accelerating deep space travel with space nuclear propulsion," took place before the U.S. House of Representatives' Science, Space and Technology Committee.
