U.S. Politics

US to pay $88M to families, victims of SC church massacre

By Associated Press
WBTV
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (AP) — Families of nine victims killed in a racist attack at a Black South Carolina church have reached a settlement with the Justice Department over a faulty background check that allowed Dylann Roof to purchase the gun he used in the 2015 massacre. The Justice Department will...

www.wbtv.com

