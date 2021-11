It’s a pretty safe bet that Avisail Garcia has played his last game in a Milwaukee Brewers uniform. Garcia led a sometimes impotent Brewers in both HR and RBI in what ended up being a career year for the 30-year-old Venezuelan outfielder. He also reached the requisite number of plate appearances to turn his 2022 club option into a mutual one, one that he seems fairly certain to decline given. If Garcia is truly gone, the Brewers have a power void they will need to fill in their everyday lineup.

MLB ・ 6 DAYS AGO