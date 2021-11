Xbox Series X backwards compatibility could be set to expand to Xbox 360 titles, according to new store listings. The listings (via TrueAchievements) are for the historical action game The First Templar and Are You Smarter than a 5th Grader?, both of which launched on the Xbox 360 and were not previously listed as backwards compatible. Now, however, new store pages state that the titles are playable on Xbox Series X and Xbox One. The games are also tagged with the ID 'Frisson', which is the name of the Xbox 360 emulator that's used to get games running on newer consoles.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 1 DAY AGO