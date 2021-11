Manchester City's four-year reign as EFL Cup champions was ended in dramatic fashion as West Ham United beat them on penalties in the fourth round. Pep Guardiola's side have made a habit of winning the first piece of silverware of the English season, lifting the trophy in five of the past six seasons, including each of the four most recent. However, they were frustrated by a compact, diligent West Ham side who are establishing quite the reputation for themselves this season.

