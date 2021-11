Fair-minded friends, do you hear that sound? It’s the sound of the silent majority of Democrats taking steps to reclaim their party from dangerous progressive policies. For the past year, extreme Democratic progressives like Rep. Ilhan Omar have played the blame game—from police, to former President Donald Trump, to just "being white"—as the reason for problems in states like in Rep. Omar’s own Minnesota.

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 5 HOURS AGO