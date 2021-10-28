CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

New documentary “Speak What We Feel” showcases Shakespeare & Company's Fall Festival of Shakespeare

wamc.org
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShakespeare & Company is presenting benefit screenings of “Speak What We Feel,” on Saturday, November 6 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. at the Tina Packer Playhouse....

www.wamc.org

Comments / 0

Related
Hanford Sentinel

Shakespeare in the Park comes to Hanford

While the pandemic has changed the course of performing arts, College of the Sequoias students have learned to adapt, and are finding new ways to entertain and exercise their talents. Last year, students undertook non-traditional performances, including productions — from multimedia projects which tackled world issues, to one-act plays which...
HANFORD, CA
zip06.com

Elm Shakespeare Presents Taste of Fear II

Just in time for Halloween, Shakespeare in the Park is back just after a long pandemic hiatus. Elm Shakespeare Company’s professional company will present in Edgerton Park, 75 Cliff Street, New Haven, for one weekend only, an immersive, spine-tingling experience, Taste of Fear II: Spooky Shakespeare Returns!. Building upon last...
NEW HAVEN, CT
womanaroundtown.com

Shakespeare Meets Cirque de Soleil

Puck as a magician? Oberon as a nightclub MC? Tatiana as a Mariah Carey-ish singer? This is Midsummer: A Shakespearian Experience. Like the hit song by the Dawes, “It’s a little bit of everything.” A bit of vaudeville, with USO-era tap dancing numbers; a dizzying trapeze performance, a gymnast/contortionist accompanied by a live jazz band. Now, if you remember your high school Shakespeare class, A Midsummer Night’s Dream is a comedy with a variety of plot twists, including a marriage between Theseus and Hippolyta, a wedding performance, a pair of frolicking forest fairies and their king, Oberon. Every character thinks they know what’s going on, and then they find out they haven’t a clue. Does the audience need to know the storyline to follow the fun? Not in the least. Although it wouldn’t hurt.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shakespeare
News 12

Stratford welcomes its first Shakespeare Renaissance Festival

The Town of Stratford is bringing the magic and festivities of the season with its first Shakespeare Renaissance Festival. The festival is being held on the lot where the Shakespeare Theater stood before it burned down in 2019. People came dressed up and ready to play the part. Attendees will...
STRATFORD, NY
pacificsun.com

Marin Shakespeare Company Breaks Ground on New Home

Founded in 1990, nonprofit organization Marin Shakespeare Company creates a cultural community through live theater, education and social justice engagement. The North Bay knows Marin Shakes, led by co-founding Managing Director Lesley Currier and co-founding Artistic Director Robert Currier, for its award-winning summer performances at Dominican University of California’s Forest Meadows Amphitheatre in San Rafael.
SAN RAFAEL, CA
Third Coast Review

Review: Chicago Shakespeare Theater’s As You Like It Combines the Bard and the Beatles to Surprising, Engaging Results

Over the centuries, Shakespeare has been adapted in countless ways. It’s the appeal of his work, after all: universal in its appeal, timeless in its messages, and just as entertaining today as it was 400 years ago. In all the ways his work has been adapted, however, I’m fairly certain you’ve never seen anything quite like Chicago Shakespeare Theater’s latest take: the Bard meets the Beatles. On now through November 21 and conceived, adapted and directed by Daryl Cloran, this version of As You Like It, one of Shakespeare’s most winning love stories, is reimagined to interject classic Beatles songs that, I must admit, fit surprisingly well as Rosalind, Orlando, Celia, Oliver and their entourages fall in and out of love, pretend to be other people and abscond to the forest when banished by the Duke.
CHICAGO, IL
BBC

Huge elephant puppet in Royal Shakespeare Company show

The Magician’s Elephant marks the first production to run in the Royal Shakespeare Theatre since March 2020 when lockdown restrictions began. The show welcomes physical audiences back to the auditorium in Stratford-upon-Avon and features a life-size elephant puppet. It took six weeks to make the puppet which is performed by...
THEATER & DANCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fall Festival#The Documentary#Documentary Film#Shakespeare Company#Education
Inside Nova

Marshall High thespians plan comeback with Shakespeare classic

[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]. On hold since the start of the pandemic, live theater returns to George C. Marshall High School with the Statesmen Theatre’s updated take on one of William Shakespeare’s most popular comedies, “A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” running Nov. 11-13 at the school.
MARSHALL, VA
The Guardian

‘Exceedingly rare’ folio edition of Shakespeare’s Henry IV for sale

An “exceedingly rare” fragment from Shakespeare’s first folio, comprising the whole of the play Henry IV Part One, is to be auctioned this week. The play has been authenticated as an original fragment from Shakespeare’s first folio by Shakespeare scholar Eric Rasmussen. The first folio was published in 1623 and is the earliest collected edition of Shakespeare’s works. When Shakespeare died, in 1616, only 17 of his plays had been printed. Without the first folio, which collects 36 plays, 18 of his works, including Macbeth and The Tempest, might never have survived. The works were collated and edited by John Heminges and Henry Condell, two of Shakespeare’s actors and friends, and approximately 750 first folios were printed. Two hundred and thirty-three are known to survive today.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

PICT Classic Theatre returns live with Shakespeare tale of love, laughter

After an 18-month pandemic intermission, PICT Classic Theatre will return to live, in-person performances with William Shakespeare’s “As You Like It.”. “As our opening production, we wanted to give our audience something to lift the spirits, and ‘As You Like It’ fits the bill perfectly,” said Alan Stanford, PICT artistic and executive director.
PITTSBURGH, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
hofstra.edu

Hofstra Shakespeare Festival is Back on the Globe

Hofstra’s Shakespeare Festival celebrates 73 years with a production of Macbeth performed on the University’s stunning Globe Stage replica, October 29-November 7. Performances take place at the Toni and Martin Sosnoff Theater at the John Cranford Adams Playhouse. Hofstra’s Globe Stage is the most authentic recreation of Shakespeare’s original stage in North America, and the Shakespeare Festival is the second-longest running of its kind in the country.
HEMPSTEAD, NY
Lancaster Online

Shakespeare's famous witches help the Bard through loss, grief in new play at Rock Ford

William Shakespeare is filled with grief over the loss of his young son, Hamnet. He muses that the words he has written are no longer meaningful to those who hear them. Can three famous witches he created for his tragedy "Macbeth," along with some of his other female characters these weird sisters conjure up, help him return from the void of grief and loss?
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
baristanet.com

Northeast Global Fall Festival Celebrates Community and Showcases Holiday Traditions

The Northeast School PTA hosted The Global Fall Festival Saturday, a community celebration of fall festival and holiday traditions from around the world. There were live performances featuring a traditional Asian Lion Dance, an Indian Kathak Dance performed by Parul Shah, a Korean Fan Dance and Nanta Drum dance and the finale was a West African Dancing and Drum circle with Yahaya Kamate and guests. DJ Shell Spin was on hand rounding out the dance party.
THEATER & DANCE
wgbh.org

Arts This Week: To Be Ambitious, Black And Female In A Shakespeare Play

This week, GBH's Executive Arts Editor Jared Bowen recommends a reimagining of a classic Shakespeare play, and an opportunity to see works by one of the 20th century's most famous architects. “Macbeth In Stride” playing at the American Repertory Theater through Nov. 14. What does it mean to be ambitious...
MANCHESTER, NH
mercercluster.com

Hamlet 2020 reimagines Shakespeare through the Black experience

Mercer Theatre is performing a reimagined version of the Shakespearean classic Hamlet through the perspective of a Black American during 2020. The performances continue from Thursday to Sunday in Tatnall Square Park. The production uses all of the Shakespearean language, but establishes its message through casting and the inclusion of...
MOVIES
Willits News

The Comedy Medley of Shakespeare’s classic scenes rescheduled at Willits Community Theatre

“The Complete Works of William Shakespeare, Abridged” has been rescheduled by Willits Community Theatre for shows Nov. 5, 6 and 7 at the WCT Playhouse, 37 W. Van Lane (behind Shanachie’s Pub). The comedy renditions of the Bard’s most well-known moments are drawn from 37 of his works, from Hamlet to Julius Caesar and Romeo and Juliet to Othello and others. The Friday and Saturday shows are at 7:30 p.m. and the Sunday matinee at 2pm. Tickets for all shows are $10 and may be purchased online at wctperformingartscenter.org or at the playhouse the time of show. Audience members will be asked to show vaccination cards or photos of same and to wear masks inside the theatre. Also, in conformance with the current Mendocino County Public Health ordinance, the actors will be performing unmasked.
WILLITS, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy