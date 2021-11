Cristiano Ronaldo is going to be a dad of six as he has announced that he and his girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez are expecting twins. The Portuguese soccer superstar, 36, made the announcement that he is expecting his second set of twins on Instagram Thursday, sharing a photo of him holding a sonogram image. In the snap, Ronaldo and Rodriguez, 27, are lying in bed together, with the model covering her body with a white blanket.

