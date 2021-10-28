CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biden bound for global summits as domestic agenda in limbo

By JOSH BOAK, ZEKE MILLER, Associated Press
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden promised to show the world that democracies can work to meet the challenges of the 21st century. As he prepares to push that message at a pair of global summits, his case could hinge on what’s happening in Washington, where he is rushing to finalize...

Axios

Biden hits the gas

President Biden's hitting the gas — not pumping the brakes — to pass his two massive spending bills ASAP, and doesn’t read his party’s poor electoral showing in Virginia as a rebuke of the massive costs, lawmakers and White House advisers tell Axios. Why it matters: What Biden’s critics see...
Washington Examiner

Biden's agenda is dead

There is no doubt about it: The Biden administration is a failure, and so is the president’s agenda. Just 10 months into his presidency, President Joe Biden has suffered a massive political beating. Republicans swept Virginia on Tuesday night, winning almost every single state election less than a year after Biden won the state by 10 points. New Jersey came uncomfortably close to falling to the GOP as well.
AFP

China hits back after Biden criticises Xi's COP26 no-show

China hit back Wednesday against criticism by US President Joe Biden, who had accused Beijing of not showing leadership after President Xi Jinping skipped the make-or-break COP26 United Nations summit in Glasgow. Xi -- who leads the planet's largest emitter of the greenhouse gases responsible for climate change -- has not travelled outside of China since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic and has not joined world leaders for COP26. Biden on Tuesday had launched blistering criticism of the Chinese and Russian leaders for not attending the summit. "Actions speak louder than words," Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin responded Wednesday.
AFP

Emanuel clears hurdle as US envoy to Japan despite opposition

A Senate committee on Wednesday backed Rahm Emanuel as US ambassador to Japan but his nomination remained uncertain as fellow Democrats opposed the former Chicago mayor over his record on police violence. Emanuel picked up support from two Republicans to clear the Foreign Relations Committee but the nomination is expected to go down to the wire in the full Senate, where Democrats hold the narrowest of majorities. Emanuel, who earlier served in Congress and as president Barack Obama's chief of staff, has come under fire over his handling of a Chicago officer's killing of an African American teenager, Laquan McDonald, in 2014, with his administration waiting more than a year to release a police video of the incident. Two liberal Democrats on the committee, Jeff Merkley and Ed Markey, said they would oppose Emanuel, who was not given any Washington position by President Joe Biden amid a campaign against him by advocates for police reform.
The Independent

Biden says there is ‘no need’ for ‘physical conflict’ with China despite rising tensions

President Joe Biden said there will be no need for the US to engage in a “physical conflict” with China and he does not worry about one starting despite rising tensions between Washington and Beijing. Speaking at a news conference on Tuesday prior to departing the Cop26 climate conference in Glasgow, Mr Biden was asked if the potential for armed conflict between the two world powers had grown because of recent Chinese weapons tests, including one of a hypersonic missile last month.Mr Biden replied: “Am I worried about an armed conflict or some that accidentally occurring with China? No,...
Fox News

NBC News reporter says Biden’s apparent nap is ‘political obstacle,’ reminds viewers he keeps long hours

An NBC News reporter worked to find excuses Monday for President Joe Biden’s apparent cat nap during speeches at the 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference. Biden, who warned military service members this summer that top Pentagon officials consider climate change to be the "greatest threat" to America’s national security in the coming years, sat with his arms crossed, looking like he was drifting in and out of sleep, in a viral video shared by Washington Post reporter Zach Purser Brown.
Fox News

'The Five' on paying illegal immigrants millions

This is a rush transcript of "The Five" on October 29, 2021. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated. SHANNON BREAM, FOX NEWS ANCHOR (on camera): Hello, everyone. I'm Shannon Bream along with Katie Pavlich, Jessica Tarlov, Jesse Watters, and Greg Gutfeld times two, I think.
