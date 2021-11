The upcoming Kotobukiya-developed Rinwell figure of Tales of Arise has received a prototype version that has been shared via Twitter. With this being a prototype, colorations and the like are obviously not finalized. Still, it’s neat to see the figure before its finished form. In addition, Alphen is also receiving a figure by Kotobukiya. You can read more details on these upcoming figures via our previous coverage.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 12 DAYS AGO