Health

Medicare open enrollment runs through Dec. 7

By County Line
thecountyline.net
 6 days ago

Medicare’s annual open enrollment period, which allows enrollees...

thecountyline.net

Comments / 0

kttn.com

Audio: Missouri is offering free help with Medicare open enrollment

Medicare open enrollment is open through December 7. Part D drug coverage and Medicare Advantage plans can be changed during this time. Scott Miniea, the executive director of the State Health Insurance Assistance Program, says it offers free help to eligible residents and their caregivers. Questions can be asked and...
MISSOURI STATE
KGET 17

Get informed on the Medicare annual enrollment period

Studio 17’s Ilyana Capellan talks to Stella Sanchez about the upcoming information sessions about the Medicare annual enrollment period. “This is a time where a Medicare-eligible person can enroll in a plan to go with their Medicare either for the first time or to make a change to a plan they are already in,” says Sanchez.
HEALTH
wearegreenbay.com

Medicare open enrollment options with Northern Advantage Insurance

(WFRV) – Medicare can be confusing and as we head into open enrollment, you’ll want a local connection to help you make the best choices. Aaron and Joel from Northern Advantage Insurance spoke to Local 5 Live with some tips to keep in mind and how they can help. Open...
University of Arkansas

Review Benefits, Make Changes During Open Enrollment Through Nov. 12

The annual open enrollment period for employee benefits is under way and will continue through Nov. 12. This is your annual opportunity to review current elections on health and life insurance benefits and make changes for the next year. Benefit changes will take effect Jan. 1, 2022. To review current...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
Western Iowa Today

Open Enrollment Begins for Iowans Seeking Coverage Through the Affordable Care Act

(Des Moines, IA) Today (Monday) is the first day for open enrollment for Iowans seeking health coverage through the federal Affordable Care Act. Plans are offered in all 99 counties in the state through Wellmark and Medica. The insurance company Oscar offers plans in 25 counties. Iowa Insurance Commissioner Doug Ommen says people should start the enrollment process early. That gives them more time to find the plan that fits their needs best and to discover what tax credits they may be eligible to access. Open enrollments run’s through January 15th.
IOWA STATE
tucson.com

Already on Medicare? You Should Still Shop Around During Open Enrollment

Shopping for health insurance isn't most people's idea of fun, and if you've already got a Medicare plan, you might be thinking about skipping it this year. But that could be a bad decision. Health insurance plans change from year to year, including what's covered and what you pay out of pocket. If you want to avoid surprises, make sure you take the following steps before Medicare open enrollment ends on Dec. 7th.
PERSONAL FINANCE
NewsBreak
Health
hawaii.gov

Free in-person help for enrolling in Medicare

HONOLULU – Open enrollment for Medicare began Oct. 15 and continues through Dec. 7 for those who are eligible, but enrolling can be challenging. The Hawaii State Health Insurance Assistance Program (SHIP) is offering one-hour, in-person counseling on Oct. 22 & 29 and Nov. 9 & 19 on O‘ahu, with phone and video counseling options also available. The local SHIP crew knows how complex health insurance can be and helps eligible adults review and plan their healthcare needs.
HAWAII STATE
Anderson Herald Bulletin

Good Morning: Help sessions are set for Medicare enrollment

YORKTOWN — LifeStream Services has trained State Health Insurance Assistance Program (SHIP) counselors on staff to help navigate the complexities of Medicare’s open enrollment period, which ends Dec. 7. SHIP provides free, impartial health insurance information and is not affiliated with any insurance company. LifeStream is hosting virtual and special...
YORKTOWN, IN
NBC4 Columbus

Finance Friday: Medicaid, Medicare enrollment

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)-The medicare enrollment period opened Oct. 15 and closes Dec. 7. “This is the period if you’re on Medicare, you want to go ahead and change from one plan to another,” said Ameriprise Financialist Jeff Gilbert. Original Medicare has no geographical restrictions. This is perfect for someone who travels to Florida a lot, […]
COLUMBUS, OH
Post Register

Enrollment period for health coverage open until Dec. 15

Idaho’s open enrollment period for health coverage began Monday, allowing Idahoans who aren’t covered through their employer and Medicaid or Medicare to enroll in 2022 medical and dental coverage. The enrollment period ends Dec. 15. Interested individuals can enroll through Your Health Idaho, the state’s health insurance exchange. A Monday...
PERSONAL FINANCE
Redlands Daily Facts

Senior Living: If Congress adds dental coverage to Medicare, should all seniors get it?

William Stork needs a tooth out. That’s what the 71-year-old retired truck driver’s dentist told him during a recent checkup. That kind of extraction requires an oral surgeon, which could cost him around $1,000 because, like most seniors, Stork does not have dental insurance, and Medicare won’t cover his dental bills. Between Social Security and his pension from the Teamsters union, Stork said, he lives comfortably in Cedar Hill, Missouri, about 30 miles southwest of St. Louis. But that cost is significant enough that he’s decided to wait until the tooth absolutely must come out.
U.S. POLITICS
beckershospitalreview.com

The 39 hospitals facing maximum Medicare readmission penalties

As part of its hospital readmissions reduction program, Medicare will cut payments to 82 percent of the 3,046 hospitals evaluated for the program by between 0.01 percent to the maximum of 3 percent in fiscal year 2022. Thirty-nine hospitals face the maximum 3 percent payment cut for every Medicare patient...
HEALTH SERVICES

