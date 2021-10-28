Benedict Cumberbatch Talks About Doctor Strange Taking Over Tony Stark's Mentorship Role

As we have learned from art and film history, most profoundly inspired and influential artists are also insane or at least unstable to an uncomfortable degree. From director Will Sharpe (Black Pond) comes the true story of British artist Louis Wain (Benedict Cumberbatch), who came to prominence at the end of the 19th century for his surrealist paintings of cats, which he believed were as viable a house pet as dogs. While that might not seem strange today, at the time, cats were not considered housebound animals. But Wain’s works showed them to be adorable, fuzzy little lap beasts, which ultimately appealed to both children and adults alike. And while this influence and success should have made him not only famous but rich, he was terrible with money and spent most of this life deeply in debt, with only a brief time when he was also happy.

MOVIES ・ 12 DAYS AGO