CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Benedict Cumberbatch Talks About Doctor Strange Taking Over Tony Stark's Mentorship Role

By Nobelle Borines
epicstream.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePeter Parker's new mentor in Spider-Man: No Way Home is slightly different from Tony Stark. We already know that Peter Parker is getting a new mentor in Spider-Man: No Way Home. But just how different is Doctor Strange compared to Tony Stark? Benedict Cumberbatch has spoken about his character's new role...

origin.epicstream.com

Comments / 0

Related
epicstream.com

Doctor Strange 2: Scarlet Witch's Role will Reportedly be 'Toned Down' Ahead of Reshoots

Sam Raimi may have made Wanda Maximoff a little too OP. If there's anything the Marvel Cinematic Universe's Phase Four has taught us so far, it's that Wanda Maximoff, who finally embraced her identity as the Scarlet Witch in WandaVision will become one of the franchise's biggest threats. Rumor has it that Maximoff will become one of the main villains of the MCU moving forward and her dark turn is said to begin in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.
MOVIES
thedigitalfix.com

Doctor Strange 2 merchandise may have leaked the movie’s villain

It’s surprising how often superhero fans pick up on details of upcoming franchise movies from Lego sets and other tie-in merch. Glimpses and tidbits of information about villains, sidekicks and all sorts of other background details can come from the most surprising places and in this case – it’s a colouring book and jigsaw puzzle! An Australian online bookstore may have given Marvel movie fans a sneak-peak at Stephen Strange’s main nemesis in the upcoming sequel – Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.
MOVIES
Laredo Morning Times

Benedict Cumberbatch delivers a twitchy portrait of a troubled artist in 'The Electrical Life of Louis Wain'

Benedict Cumberbatch delivers a twitchy, high-strung portrayal of the protagonist in "The Electrical Life of Louis Wain," a film about the titular artist, who popularized kitschy cat pictures in late-Victorian London. Suffused with an occasionally awkward combination of whimsy and sadness, Will Sharpe's movie not only seeks to tell the story of how Wain happened to create a pop culture fad that would last into meme-times, but wants to get the audience inside his head. If that effort falters - if "The Electrical Life of Louis Wain" begins to sag under its ambitions and the sheerover-muchness of Wain's aesthetic and imagination - it's still a diverting biography of an artist otherwise lost to history.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jamie Foxx
Person
Alfred Molina
Person
Tony Revolori
Person
Marisa Tomei
Person
Zendaya
Person
Tom Holland
Person
Jon Watts
Person
Benedict Wong
Person
Benedict Cumberbatch
Person
Jon Favreau
Third Coast Review

Review: In a Busy Year for Benedict Cumberbatch, He’s the Best Part of an Entertaining The Electric Life of Louis Wain

As we have learned from art and film history, most profoundly inspired and influential artists are also insane or at least unstable to an uncomfortable degree. From director Will Sharpe (Black Pond) comes the true story of British artist Louis Wain (Benedict Cumberbatch), who came to prominence at the end of the 19th century for his surrealist paintings of cats, which he believed were as viable a house pet as dogs. While that might not seem strange today, at the time, cats were not considered housebound animals. But Wain’s works showed them to be adorable, fuzzy little lap beasts, which ultimately appealed to both children and adults alike. And while this influence and success should have made him not only famous but rich, he was terrible with money and spent most of this life deeply in debt, with only a brief time when he was also happy.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Iron Man's Deleted Doctor Octopus Origin Tied Tony Stark to Spider-Man Villain

Spider-Man 2 villain Doctor Octopus (Alfred Molina) looks to be armed with an Iron Man upgrade in Spider-Man: No Way Home, where the Multiversal menace threatens to tear Peter Parker (Tom Holland) limb from limb. It's a dangerous spell cast by Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) that tampers with the stability of space and time, transporting Doc Ock and other sinister supervillains into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. 2008's Iron Man launched the multi-movie MCU where it's all connected, but a reference to Doc Ock was just out of reach.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Doctor Strange#No Way Home#Spider Man 3#Empire
Cinema Blend

Marvel's Kevin Feige Talks Experience of Working On Spider-Man: No Way Home And Doctor Strange 2 At The Same Time

With the events of Disney+’s Loki having opened up the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s multiverse, two movies are set to explore this aspect of the superhero franchise in the near future: Spider-Man: No Way Home and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. But these movies are closely tied together beyond that, as the third Tom Holland-led Spider-Man movie includes Alfred Molina’s Doctor Octopus as one of its villains, and Sam Raimi, who directed Molina as Doc Ock in Spider-Man 2, is helming the Doctor Strange sequel. Add in that these movies were being worked on at the same time, and that made for a trippy experience for Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Spider-Man Holds On for Dear Life Against Doc Ock in New No Way Home Image

Spider-Man holds on as he faces Doc Ock in a new image for his upcoming movie. Arriving this Christmas, Spider-Man: No Way Home surely made so much noise throughout the year as characters from previous adaptations come back to the big screen and come together to face the titular character and in a new image released on USA Today, Peter Parker holds on for dear life as he goes up against Doc Ock or Doctor Octopus who was in the second film of Raimi’s version.
MOVIES
SFGate

Benedict Cumberbatch to Play Poisoned KGB Agent Alexander Litvinenko in HBO Limited Series (EXCLUSIVE)

Benedict Cumberbatch is set to star in the limited series “Londongrad” currently in development at HBO, Variety has learned exclusively. Based on the book “The Terminal Spy” by Alan Cowell, the series tells the true story of Alexander Litvinenko, the KGB agent and later defector killed by poisoning with the radioactive isotope polonium-210 in 2006 in England. Cumberbatch will star as Litvinenko and will also serve as an executive producer on the project under his Sunnymarch banner.
MOVIES
International Business Times

Robert Downey Jr. Gives Terrence Howard Credit For His Casting As Iron Man

Robert Downey Jr. credited actor Terrence Howard for being responsible for his casting as Iron Man in the new book, "The Story of Marvel Studios: The Making of the Marvel Cinematic Universe." In the book, the 56-year-old actor expressed his gratitude towards Howard. "While I have your car, I'll reach...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Spider-Man
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
CNET

Marvel reshot that all-female Avengers scene to avoid 'pandering'

A huge (and expensive) new book that tells the "definitive" story of how Marvel Studios created the Marvel Cinematic Universe has shed new light on a certain opinion-splitting scene in Avengers: Endgame. Known affectionately as the "A-Force" scene (and less affectionately as the "girl power" scene), a moment in the...
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy