Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is expected to go into production soon, and director James Gunn has teased that dozens of roles for the movie have been cast. Marvel fans are especially excited for Will Poulter to play Adam Warlock in the film. In addition to talking about some of the Vol. 3 casting, Gunn has also been sharing some stories about casting the first Guardians of the Galaxy. In fact, he recently revealed that John Gallagher Jr. had an "amazing audition" for Star-Lord, the role that ended up going to Chris Pratt. Gallagher Jr. is known for an array of projects ranging from Broadway's Spring Awakening to films such as 10 Cloverfield Lane and Short Term 12. While the actor may not have landed the role of Peter Quill, that audition did end up getting him a role in another film written by Gunn.

MOVIES ・ 14 DAYS AGO