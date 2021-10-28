CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
WHO says seeks more data from Merck on COVID anti-viral, from Bharat on vaccine

By Thomson Reuters
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGENEVA (Reuters) – The World Health Organization (WHO) said on Thursday that it was seeking further data from Merck on its experimental new antiviral COVID-19 pill and hoped to issue guidance in...

CNET

Federal COVID vaccine mandate: Rules, exclusions for people who aren't vaccinated

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. In the coming days, the White House will publish the rules of the Occupational Safety and Health Administration's employer vaccine mandate, the Department of Labor said Monday. When this happens, companies employing 100 or more people will need to require their workers to get the COVID-19 vaccine or get tested for the deadly disease at least once weekly, as part of a new vaccination mandate issued by President Joe Biden in September. The requirement is designed to curb the surge in coronavirus cases, hospitalizations and deaths caused by the delta variant.
Ford said it will require most U.S. salaried employees to be vaccinated

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Ford Motor said Wednesday it will require most of its U.S. salaried workforce to be vaccinated by Dec. 8 but has not decided whether to extend those requirements to factory workers. The second largest U.S. automaker said more than 84% of U.S. salaried employees are already vaccinated....
Saudi approves Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for age group 5-11

CAIRO (Reuters) – The Saudi Food and Drug Authority said on Wednesday it had given its approval to use Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for those between five and eleven years of age. The authority added in a statement its decision was “based on data provided by the company, which showed the...
U.S. administers 425.3 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines – CDC

(Reuters) – The United States has administered 425,272,828 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Wednesday morning and distributed 525,071,855 doses, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said. Those figures are up from the 423,942,794 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms by Nov....
Qiagen Q3 profit surges on COVID-19 testing demand

(Reuters) – U.S.-German genetic testing specialist Qiagen reported a surge in third-quarter profit on Wednesday, boosted by higher demand for its coronavirus tests amid a rise in infections due to the fast-spreading Delta variant. Net income rose to $0.57 per share from $0.07 per share, a year earlier. (Reporting by...
COVID-19 vaccine update: New COVID-19 deaths are mostly fully vaccinated?

In the latest COVID-19 vaccine update, we will talk about Sinovac Phase 3 trials on children below 12 years old in Malaysia and how to solve your MySejahtera vaccine certificate issue. In recent weeks, the number of new COVID-19 deaths involving fully vaccinated is said to be more than those who are not vaccinated. Does this mean that the vaccines don’t make a difference? This and more in the latest video.
Contra Costa Health Officials Expecting Delivery Of 20,000 Doses Of Pfizer Juvenile COVID Vaccine

WALNUT CREEK (CBS SF) — Contra Costa County health officials announced Monday they were expecting the delivery of about 20,000 doses of the pediatric version of the Pfizer COVID vaccine this week as they prepare to administer shots to school children ages 5-11. They said other healthcare providers and pharmacies in the county were also stocking up and getting ready. “I know a lot of parents have been waiting a long time to be able to get their younger kids vaccinated,” said Diane Burgis, chair of the Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors. “We’re almost there. If everything goes right, parents will...
FDA delaying decision on Moderna’s COVID vaccine for 12- to 17-year-olds

U.S. regulators are delaying their decision on Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine for 12- to 17-year-olds while they study the rare risk of heart inflammation, the company said Sunday. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration told the company Friday evening that its review could last until January, Moderna said. The company also said it will delay filing […]
Drug development, research company discusses COVID-19 vaccine mixing

The Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control OK’d mixing and matching vaccine doses, meaning a patient’s booster shot does not need to be the same brand as their first round of vaccination.  But, with that kind of freedom comes a little confusion. Cindy Dukes, the chief business officer of Benchmark Research, […]
Data shows who had COVID-19 vaccine breakthrough cases

After a summer of reports of breakthrough coronavirus infections, when it seemed that everyone knew someone who tested positive after vaccination, recently released federal data sheds light on how common these cases really were, how severe they became and who was most at risk. Compared with the unvaccinated, fully vaccinated...
What to Do When COVID-19 Long-Haulers Seek Exemptions from Vaccine Mandates

The Greater Springfield Chamber of Commerce issued the following announcement on Oct. 25. COVID-19 long-haulers—those experiencing long-term effects of COVID-19—who seek disability-related exemptions from mandatory vaccination policies are straining employers' accommodation processes. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration's (OSHA's) anticipated emergency temporary standard—which will mandate employees of businesses with at...
Merck Envisions Billions From COVID-19 Treatment Sales

(AP) – Merck fell out of the race to develop COVID-19 vaccines earlier this year but could vault to head of the pack for treatments in 2022. The drugmaker’s potential antiviral, molnupiravir, may generate $5 billion to $7 billion in sales through next year, company executives told analysts Thursday morning. That could include as much as $1 billion this year if regulators authorize it in December.
Yes, most Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine recipients are now eligible for a booster shot

On Oct. 20, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) updated its emergency use authorizations to make all three authorized COVID-19 vaccines available as booster shots for people who meet eligibility requirements. A day later, on Oct. 21, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued a recommendation that aligned with the FDA’s updated guidance.
