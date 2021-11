Book Review: "SNIK: EPHEMERAL" NOGA, the Nation of Graffiti Artists, was an artist’s workshop located on the Upper West Side of Manhattan, and later on, in the Bronx. It was the utopian vision of Jack Pelsinger, who begged the city for a studio where kids of all talent levels could further their interests in the arts. The 1970s were a time in New York’s history where a request like this could be accommodated, the city leased the group a run-down storefront for $1 dollar a month in 1974. Like moths drawn to a light, the kids showed up, hundreds of them.

