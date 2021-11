Spending your whole career with the one team you’ve achieved a considerable amount of success with is the storybook arc of many legacies. There’s just something special about getting with a team or organization, competing at the highest levels in your field, and stringing together a slew of career highlights. It’s made names like Kobe Bryant, Jeter, Magic Johnson, John Elway, Larry Bird, and numerous others not only synonymous with our idealistic view and essence of what constitutes a self-realized winner but also singular in stature. That dynamic has gone to the wayside in recent times, as the talent has...

MUSIC ・ 1 DAY AGO