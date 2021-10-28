Down Again team w/ Counterparts’ Brendan Murphy on new version of “The Fire” (watch the video)

Torres had released her fourth album, Silver Tongue, not long before pandemic lockdown began, followed it with her fifth, this year's great Thirstier, in July. When she was finally able to return to the road on tour in August, it was technically in support of both albums. That seven week tour wrapped up, a week after a hometown Bowery Ballroom show (10/21), with a second, smaller Brooklyn show on Thursday night (10/28) at Baby's All Right. Adeline Hotel, aka Dan Knishkowy, opened with a set of ambient guitar before Mackenzie Scott and her band took the stage. She was in a great mood, pointing out her finacee, visual artist Jenna Gribbon in the crowd, talking about (and playing) the song ("Good Scare") she'd written about her, and laughing as she did a wardrobe change, relaying a story about how Gribbon had gotten her the neon mesh top she wore with marijuana leaf pasties, and cracking up the crowd.

MUSIC ・ 5 DAYS AGO