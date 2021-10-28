CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Down Again team w/ Counterparts’ Brendan Murphy on new version of “The Fire” (watch the video)

By Andrew Sacher
brooklynvegan.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBay Area post-hardcore band Down Again recently released their new EP Bury The Bones, and now they've put out a new version of its song "The Fire" featuring new guest vocals by Brendan Murphy of Counterparts and END. "From...

www.brooklynvegan.com

brooklynvegan.com

Florida emo band GILT debut new vocalist & sound with “In Windows” (watch the video)

Last year, Florida's GILT released their debut LP Ignore What's Missing, an album that channelled the dark, sprawling sounds of mid 2000s emo/post-hardcore, but now they're changing it up. Drummer Ash Stixx is now assuming lead vocal duties, and they've adopted a much bigger, pop-friendly sound than what they had before. For our first taste of the new sound, the band is putting out an EP called In Windows, Through Mirrors, which features two drastically reworked versions of Ignore What's Missing songs and one new song. The first single is "In Windows," a new version of "Ignore What's Missing," and here's what the band says about it:
Soompi

Watch: NCT 127 Unveils Dance Practice Video For New Track “Favorite (Vampire)”

NCT 127 has dropped the dance practice video for their latest track, “Favorite (Vampire)”!. The title track of “Favorite,” the repackaged version of NCT 127’s third studio album “Sticker,” “Favorite (Vampire)” is an R&B pop dance track charactered by its signature whistle sound and rich harmonies. The music video follows a vampire concept as the song dramatically portrays an intense love story despite heading toward a tragic end.
brooklynvegan.com

Lil B teams with powerviolence duo Thetan for new song “Based Serenade” (listen)

Thetan are a powerviolence duo from Nashville, but they also collaborate with rappers. They put out an entire album with Kool Keith last year, and now they've got a new song with Lil B. It's called "Based Serenade," and it's a very abstract dose of rap rock that's closer to the Judgement Night soundtrack than to Limp Bizkit (whose Fred Durst gets namedropped on this song). GG Allin gets namedropped too.
brooklynvegan.com

23 New Songs Out Today

So many artists, so little time. Each week we review a handful of new albums (of all genres), round up even more new music that we'd call "indie," and talk about what metal is coming out. We post music news, track premieres, and more all day. We update a playlist weekly of some of our current favorite tracks. Here's a daily roundup with a bunch of interesting, newly released songs in one place.
brooklynvegan.com

Watch the video for Jack Swing’s new indie-funk song “Daydreams”

Pittsburgh's Jack Swing pull from classic funk and soul as much as they pull from modern indie rock, and they've been rolling out singles as they gear up for their debut album (help fund it on Indiegogo). We're premiering the video for their latest single, "Daydreams," which marries a psychedelic groove to frontman Isaiah Ross' emotive vocals.
brooklynvegan.com

Rancid’s Lars Frederiksen strips down “Army of Zombies” for debut solo EP (watch the video)

Pre-order Lars Frederiksen's debut solo EP on limited royal blue with black galaxy vinyl. As mentioned, Rancid guitarist/vocalist Lars Frederiksen is putting out his debut solo EP, To Victory, on November 19 via Pirates Press Records. It features newly-recorded versions of songs from Lars' projects Lars Frederiksen and the Bastards and The Old Firm Casuals, plus covers of U.K. Subs and KISS, and we're now premiering his new solo version of the Bastards' "Army of Zombies." The original version on the Bastards' self-titled 2001 debut LP is a punk ripper, but Lars strips things back and slows things down for this version, which is fueled by acoustic guitar and tambourine, but still has a coat of distortion and a ton of punk energy. Listen and watch the zombie-filled, Tiny Concert-created video below.
brooklynvegan.com

Spoon & Nicole Atkins played White Eagle Hall (pics), have upcoming livestream shows

Spoon wrapped up their three-show NY-area run with Nicole Atkins on Sunday at Jersey City's White Eagle Hall. In addition to "Jonathan Fisk," "the Way We Get By," "Small Stakes," "The Two Sides of Monsieur Valentine," and other time-tested favorites, the band included new song "My Babe" from their then-unannounced new album Lucifer on My Sofa as one of the encore songs. Check out the setlist and pics from the night by P Squared below.
nextmosh.com

Death on Fire drop video for Type O Negative cover, “World Coming Down” (premiere)

Share the post "Death on Fire drop video for Type O Negative cover, “World Coming Down” (premiere)" Earlier this month, Midwestern melodic death/thrash metal outfit Death on Fire released their cover of the Type O Negative classic tune “World Coming Down,” which serves as the title-track to the Brooklyn goth/doom metal legend’s 1999 record. Today, Death on Fire premieres their official music video for said track exclusively through NextMosh — check out the clip below.
brooklynvegan.com

Torres played Baby’s All Right with Adeline Hotel (pics)

Torres had released her fourth album, Silver Tongue, not long before pandemic lockdown began, followed it with her fifth, this year's great Thirstier, in July. When she was finally able to return to the road on tour in August, it was technically in support of both albums. That seven week tour wrapped up, a week after a hometown Bowery Ballroom show (10/21), with a second, smaller Brooklyn show on Thursday night (10/28) at Baby's All Right. Adeline Hotel, aka Dan Knishkowy, opened with a set of ambient guitar before Mackenzie Scott and her band took the stage. She was in a great mood, pointing out her finacee, visual artist Jenna Gribbon in the crowd, talking about (and playing) the song ("Good Scare") she'd written about her, and laughing as she did a wardrobe change, relaying a story about how Gribbon had gotten her the neon mesh top she wore with marijuana leaf pasties, and cracking up the crowd.
brooklynvegan.com

Guided by Voices releasing DVD of earliest known live footage (watch a clip)

Guided by Voices' Robert Pollard turns 64 on Halloween, and to celebrate, the band's label, Rockathon Records, has two gifts for fans. The first is a DVD titled Thank You Very Much for Absolutely Nothing which is the earliest known video of Guided by Voices playing live. It was recorded for Dayton Public Access TV on May 26th, 1986 at Dayton Riverfest. The "Bandshell Show" has the band -- Pollard, bassist Mitch Mitchell, guitarist Paul Comstock and drummer Peyton Eric -- performing 16 songs in a 40+ minute show. You can watch a clip of GBV playing "She Wants To Know" (originally on 1986's Forever Since Breakfast) from that below.
brooklynvegan.com

Reel Big Fish members reunite on new Lo(u)ser song “No Hope” (watch the video)

In-demand ska/punk music video director Chris Graue also releases music as Lo(u)ser, and he often collaborates with big names in the ska and punk communities on his songs. His newest single "No Hope" reunites Reel Big Fish frontman Aaron Barrett with former/classic lineup member Scott Klopfenstein, marking their first new song together in over a decade. It was also produced by former Reel Big Fish drummer Ryland Steen, who played drums on the track. "There's a certain magic to putting Aaron and Scott together," Chris says. "Every time I've seen it, either back in the old days or when we got them together on Scott's Twitch earlier this year, sparks start flying. I wanted to catch a little bit of that and put it on this extremely depressing song."
brooklynvegan.com

Indie Basement (10/29): the week in classic indie, college rock, and more

Happy Halloween Weekend! I forgot to figure out a costume once again as I've been busy listening to records. This week I review new platters from Billy Bragg, Brooklyn buzz band Geese, Sam Evian and The Pop Group's dub version of their 1979 debut album, which they made with reggae legend Dennis Bovell. And while last week I reviewed a record 13 albums (Jarvis, Guided by Voices, Clinic, 10 more), it turns out I still missed a couple, so I play catch-up with Xeno & Oaklander and L.A. motorik psych band Dummy.
brooklynvegan.com

Radiohead share studio version of “Follow Me Around” from ‘Kid A Mnesia‘

Radiohead's Kid A Mnesia, the combined deluxe reissue of Kid A and Amnesiac, is out this Friday and just ahead of its release they've shared another one of the rarities, "Follow Me Around." The song dates back to O.K. Computer and the band frequently performed it at soundchecks but never released a recording of it, apart from using it in a montage in tour documentary Meeting People is Easy. It's only made the band's actual setlist a handful of times over the last two decades.
brooklynvegan.com

Blacklisted members form new band Staticlone, release demo (listen)

Blacklisted broke up in 2018, but now vocalist George Hirsch (also of Harm Wulf), bassist Dave Walling, and guitarist Jon Nean have a new band, Staticlone. They recently digitally self-released their first demo, which they plan to put out on cassette soon too, and George spoke to No Echo about the band. He admitted that there was some hesitation to form a new band because "hardcore is completely ageist," but that he just ended up getting back in touch with his punk and hardcore roots, wrote about 20 songs, and went ahead with it. He says:
brooklynvegan.com

John Dwyer preps new collab LP w/ Ryan Sawyer & more (listen to “Gong Splat”)

Leader John Dwyer has already released two collaborative, improvisational albums with a rotating cast of players during the pandemic. He's back with a third, titled Gong Splat, that has him working with drummer Ryan Sawyer, bassist Greg Coates, keyboardist Wilder Zoby and percussionist Andres Renteria. It was recorded "in the peak of dope smoke lock down" by Dwyer at Stu-Stu-Studio and of it he writes:
brooklynvegan.com

‘In Defense of the Genre’ October roundup (best songs of the month included)

In Defense of the Genre is a column on BrooklynVegan about punk, pop punk, emo, post-hardcore, ska-punk, and more, including and often especially the bands and albums and subgenres that weren’t always taken so seriously. Here are The Genre’s best songs from October. Hope everyone had a good October and...
brooklynvegan.com

Charlotte Adigéry & Bolis Pupul announce debut album, share “Blenda”

Charlotte Adigéry & Bolis Pupul have announced their debut album, Topical Dancer, which will be out March 4 via DEEWEE / Because Music. Bolis has been Charlotte's musical partner from the start, but only started appearing beside her in an official manner with this year's "Thank You" single. The album was co-written and co-produced with Soulwax at their DEEWEE Studio. As to the album title, Charlotte and Bolis say, "It's a snapshot of how we view our world in the 2020s, a glimpse into the conversations we had over tea, whilst toying around with synthesizers, drum computers and what-not at the DEEWEE studio over the past 2 years."
The Independent

U2 song: Fans celebrate first new music since 2019

U2 have returned this evening (3 November) with their first new music in over two years.The Bono-fronted group surprised fans with the new track, called “Your Song Saved My Life”, and revealed that it was taken from the soundtrack to upcoming animated film, Sing 2.Bono stars as a reclusive lion rock star called Clay Calloway in the film, which arrives in cinemas on 22 December.The song marks the first new music from the band since released “Ahimisa” in 2019, a collaboration with A R Rahman. It’s not clear yet whether or not any more new music will be...
brooklynvegan.com

JPEGMAFIA tore up Brooklyn Steel with ZelooperZ (pics)

The very unique rapper/producer JPEGMAFIA just released his new album LP! this past Friday, and he's on tour now with ZelooperZ in support of it. The tour hit NYC's Brooklyn Steel last night (10/27). The crowd was into it from the start of ZelooperZ's set, and the energy only rose when JPEGMAFIA took the stage. From the minute he came on stage, he put on a crazy show; he was running, stomping, and strutting around the stage and had the crowd going nuts. He spent a ton of time at the edge of the stage right in the crowd's faces, and a bunch of people brought things for him to sign during the show like records, shirts, and even one large framed portrait. He also had boxes of JPEGMAFIA masks given out to people when they came inside.
brooklynvegan.com

Our favorite songs of the week (playlist)

Between our daily coverage, our Notable Releases and Indie Basement columns, and our monthly punk and rap roundups, we post tons of new music all the time here on BrooklynVegan. In an effort to keep track of all the new music we’re excited about, we’ve been posting a new playlist each week with many of the songs we love that were (mostly) released that week.
