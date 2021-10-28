New U Nutrition holds ribbon cutting

The Greene County Development Corporation Board met Tuesday. The meeting began with an announcement from Nikki Uebel with Corner View Properties purchased the former Hy-Vee Drugtown building on the downtown square. She said Midwest Behavioral Health with Megan Ball will be a new business in one portion of the building. The business will be an outpatient substance abuse treatment program that is voluntary.

