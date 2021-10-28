New U Nutrition holds ribbon cutting

A ribbon cutting was held at Presque Isle Comprehensive Treatment Center, 11 North St. in Presque Isle, to celebrate their grand opening. From left are: Lori Michaud, Central Aroostook Chamber of Commerce executive assistant; Joseph Plourde, certified alcohol and drug counselor; Tricia Ciccolella, office assistant; Harvey Higgins, security guard; Robert Sines, certified alcohol and drug counselor; Adam Murchison, nurse supervisor; Jennifer Rancourt, clinic director; Mindy Gagnon, certified clinical supervisor; Margo Dyer, chamber board president; Evelyn Reinhardt, Regional director for Maine, New Hampshire and Vermong; Mary Kate Barbosa, chamber board vice president; Lisa McLaughlin, CEO, Homeless Services of Aroostook; and Rachel Rice, Presque Isle Rotary president.
