New U Nutrition holds ribbon cutting

By Sarah Ash
WMDT.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDELAWARE – The Central Delaware Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon cutting for New...

www.wmdt.com

Jersey Shore Online

Ribbon Cutting Celebrates Opening Of New Healthcare Hub

BARNEGAT – Local officials formally welcomed a new women’s healthcare facility to Barnegat 67 at a special ribbon cutting ceremony recently. The location acts as the second of six planned off-campus sites of Community Medical Center, an RWJBarnabas Health facility. It also represents a collaboration with Ocean Women’s Health Care Group, PA, a practice of the Combined Medical Group of RWJBarnabas Health and Rutgers Health.
BARNEGAT TOWNSHIP, NJ
WMDT.com

Delaware Chamber of Commerce hosts ribbon cutting for RE/MAX

DOVER, Del. – The Central Delaware Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony for RE/MAX Horizons in Dover on Tuesday. Steve and Barbara Schmidt, along with their team, celebrated their new ownership of the agency and their new location. We want to hear your good news, just email newsroom@47abc.com.
DOVER, DE
newstalk941.com

Baxter Cuts Ribbon On New 80 Home Subdivision

Community members in Baxter came together for a ribbon-cutting ceremony for a new subdivision off of Mopar Road near Highway 56 Wednesday. D.R. Horton Division President Danny Clawson said that his team wanted to bring this 80 home subdivision to meet a community need for housing. He said that he hopes to continue a partnership with the town for future development.
BAXTER, TN
WISH-TV

Flanner House holds ribbon-cutting for new homeownership program

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Flanner House is keeping a century-old tradition alive. On Wednesday, the first renovated home was unveiled under its new homeownership program. It’s a modern twist to the home-building program on which the agency was founded. With gentrification inching further into this community on the near-northwest side,...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
State
Delaware State
inkfreenews.com

Belove Ribbon Cutting Celebrates New Location

WINONA LAKE – Kosciusko Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for Belove Gift Shop, 801 E. Canal St., Winona Lake, Monday. The shop was originally opened in 2013 by owners Luke and Whitney Wright after their marriage the year earlier. They merged their businesses, MudLOVE and Bel Kai, to create Belove, according to a provided news release.
WINONA LAKE, IN
lakeexpo.com

Lake Area Chamber Holds Ribbon Cutting for T-Mobile

The Lake Area Chamber recently held a Ribbon Cutting for T-Mobile at their newly remodeled Osage Beach location. The ribbon cutting took place on Thursday, October 28th, 2021 at 11:30am. Attendees included several of T-Mobile Associates as well as the Lake Area Chamber staff, board members, and many local community peers. The ribbon cutting was to celebrate their newly remodeled, expanded storefront and their continued membership with the Lake Area Chamber of Commerce.
CELL PHONES
raccoonvalleyradio.com

New Businesses, Ribbon Cuttings, Programs Discussed by GCDC

The Greene County Development Corporation Board met Tuesday. The meeting began with an announcement from Nikki Uebel with Corner View Properties purchased the former Hy-Vee Drugtown building on the downtown square. She said Midwest Behavioral Health with Megan Ball will be a new business in one portion of the building. The business will be an outpatient substance abuse treatment program that is voluntary.
GREENE COUNTY, IA
essexnewsdaily.com

Federal credit union holds ribbon cutting at West Orange location

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Advanced Financial Federal Credit Union celebrated the grand opening of its newest branch on Main Street in West Orange on Friday, Oct. 22. The West Orange Municipal Federal Credit Union previously merged with Advanced Financial FCU. Advanced Financial FCU President and CEO Sandra Mullins performed the...
WEST ORANGE, NJ
abc57.com

Salvation Army ribbon cutting

ELKHART, Ind. -- At 12:00 p.m. today the Greater Elkhart Chamber of Commerce and the Salvation Army of Elkhart are holding a ribbon cutting ceremony for the new locally built feeding machine at the Elkhart Civic Plaza. The 21-foot vehicle was designed by Delivery Concepts specifically for the Salvation Army...
ELKHART, IN
txktoday.com

Downtown Courthouse Ribbon Cutting

The Texarkana USA Regional Chamber of Commerce, along with the Texarkana mayors, city managers, and members of the Courthouse Square Strategic Doing team, invite the community to celebrate the renovations of the Downtown Courthouse Square. The ceremony will be October 29, 2021 at noon. The event will take place at 500 N State Line Ave., Texarkana, USA.
TEXARKANA, TX
WBOY 12 News

Bridgeport seafood market holds ribbon cutting

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – Harrison County Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for a new seafood market, Shrimpy & Snappy’s. The owners, Joshua and Amy Craddock, first opened the doors to Shrimpy & Snappy’s Seafood Market a few weeks ago, but on Thursday morning, they got to share the store opening with the community ribbon cutting. […]
BRIDGEPORT, WV
theperrychief.com

Perry Chamber holds ribbon cutting at Maddie Cakes Bakery

The Perry Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting for Maddie Cakes Bakery on Thursday morning. The ribbon was cut as part of the bakery's grand opening and to welcome them to the chamber network. Maddie Cakes Bakery is located at 1014 2nd St., Perry. Find more information on what's...
PERRY, IA
thecounty.me

Treatment center ribbon cutting

A ribbon cutting was held at Presque Isle Comprehensive Treatment Center, 11 North St. in Presque Isle, to celebrate their grand opening. From left are: Lori Michaud, Central Aroostook Chamber of Commerce executive assistant; Joseph Plourde, certified alcohol and drug counselor; Tricia Ciccolella, office assistant; Harvey Higgins, security guard; Robert Sines, certified alcohol and drug counselor; Adam Murchison, nurse supervisor; Jennifer Rancourt, clinic director; Mindy Gagnon, certified clinical supervisor; Margo Dyer, chamber board president; Evelyn Reinhardt, Regional director for Maine, New Hampshire and Vermong; Mary Kate Barbosa, chamber board vice president; Lisa McLaughlin, CEO, Homeless Services of Aroostook; and Rachel Rice, Presque Isle Rotary president.
PRESQUE ISLE, ME
kqennewsradio.com

CO-OP TO HAVE RIBBON CUTTING CEREMONY FOR NEW LOCATION

The Douglas County Farmers Co-Op will have a ribbon cutting ceremony November 2nd as construction is underway at its new Winston location. General Manager Melvin Burke said, “We’ve grown out of space”. Burke said customers have said they want more offerings, and additional space is needed to properly serve the community.
WINSTON, OR
coladaily.com

Homeless No More holds ribbon cutting ceremony for new education facility

A group of small children cut the ribbon Monday for a new 5,000 sq. feet building that will house two offices and six classrooms for after-school care, summer camp, and adult life skills classes. Homeless No More, a nonprofit offering emergency services and transitional and affordable housing for homeless families...
COLUMBIA, SC
WHSV

The Havoc House holds ribbon cutting ceremony Friday

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - The Havoc House celebrated joining the local chamber of commerce with a ribbon cutting ceremony on Friday afternoon. The Waynesboro business opened in 2020, but has continued to grow and offers different activities like smashing objects or axe throwing to let out some steam. “We started...
WAYNESBORO, VA
yourokmulgee.com

Hayden Sharp State Farm Holds Ribbon Cutting

Okmulgee’s newest State Farm agent, Hayden Sharp, held a ribbon cutting as the most recent Okmulgee Chamber of Commerce member. Sharp, along with his wife Keeley and son Hudson and several friends, family and members of the community, joined Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Kay Rabbit-Brower and several Chamber Ambassadors for the ribbon cutting ceremony Wednesday afternoon. Sharp says he…
OKMULGEE, OK
fgazette.com

Chamber Delivers Ribbon Cutting

EZ-Deliver founder Kyle Staude (second from left) cuts the ribbon for his business, already serving all of Union Parish. EZ-Deliver is a food delivery service that brings food to Union Parish residents from Union Parish restaurants. Gazette photo by Byron Avery.
UNION PARISH, LA

