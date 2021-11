Tomahawks Axe Throwing (www.tomahawkslnk.com) is the place to be on your birthday – they are now offering FREE axe throwing to help you celebrate! It’s your special day; you shouldn’t have to pay a dime. They want to make your birthday that much more memorable. By signing up for their Birthday Rewards Club, you can redeem your free birthday axe throwing session within seven days of your birthday (before or after the date). Just show your ID on the day of your event to receive your free one-hour axe throwing session! To sign up for the Birthday Rewards Club, visit www.tomahawkslnk.com/birthday.

HOBBIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO