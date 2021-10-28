Sun Lakes Boulevard extension

On Sept. 20, Council 9678 recognized Knight of the Year, Dennis McMullen, with an engraved plaque and a standing ovation! Dennis earned the award for his excellent work in setting up “hybrid” meetings (both in-person and electronic). During the pandemic, many members were reluctant to attend face-to-face meetings. This also was a means to reach our “snowbird” members. Over the past 14 months, several dozen Council members were able to participate “virtually” through GoToMeeting electronic technology, largely through the skills of Dennis McMullen! He also sends out notices of meetings, minutes resulting from the meetings, and the “Good of the Order” prayer list for ailing members and their family members.
