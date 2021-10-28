CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sun Lakes Boulevard extension

recordgazette.net
 6 days ago

The extension of Sun Lakes Boulevard to Sunset Avenue is long overdue and a vital life saving move allowing a more rapid access to the community. Claiming that the extension will be harmful to senior citizens...

www.recordgazette.net

midfloridanewspapers.com

Lake access: Exclusivity request may open door to all Sun 'N Lake South

SEBRING — After hearing from both sides of a contentious debate over access to Lake Grassy, county commissioners, acting as the Supervisors of the Special Districts, have decided they want more open access. They voted to continue selling key cards to the park and boat ramp inside the Sun ‘N...
POLITICS
pajaronian.com

Photo: Airport Boulevard work begins

Construction workers tear out the surface of a portion of Airport Boulevard Wednesday. Patrice Theriot, principal engineer for the city of Watsonville, said the project involves replacing several hundred feet of road surface on Airport Boulevard from Freedom Boulevard, west to the existing road median. The work requires the closure of westbound lanes of Airport Boulevard from Freedom Boulevard. Theriot said that after the surface is replaced, the project will switch to the adjoining eastbound lanes of Airport Boulevard. The work, weather permitting, is scheduled to wrap up at the beginning of December. Motorists are encouraged to use an alternate route during the project.
POLITICS
kggfradio.com

Meat in the Streets: Washington Boulevard Impacted

Animal waste spills onto Washington Boulevard at the Price Road intersection in Bartlesville. According to Bartlesville Police Department Captain Jay Hastings, a semi-truck lost what appeared to be animal waste on Thursday afternoon. Hastings said the debris was sitting in the inside southbound lane of Washington Boulevard. This incident occurred...
BARTLESVILLE, OK
recordgazette.net

Warehouse woes

I see where the Sun Lakes community is upset about a warehouse to be built across the street from them. Given the traffic problems on Highland Springs and the freeway, the smog that already obstructs the mountain view in the summer, and the 24/7 truck noise, I don’t blame them. But that’s small potatoes. Take a look at Banning.ca.us for the city’s plan to allow 10 more warehouses stretching from the eastern border of Sun Lakes all the way to Sunset Avenue. This plan includes two “fulfillment centers” (warehouses) that exceed 1.3 million square feet each. Another warehouse is half a million square feet. Seven more warehouses complete the picture. And these warehouses will be built on both sides of the street, north and south of the Sun Lakes Blvd. extension.
BANNING, CA
oakpark.com

Frustrated officials give Lake-Lathrop developer a 90-day extension

Frustrated River Forest officials reluctantly gave the developers of the Lake and Lathrop project a 90-day extension to start construction at the Oct. 25 village board meeting. The action was not unexpected given that construction on the project has yet to begin and came a week before the deadline developers...
RIVER FOREST, IL
recordgazette.net

Proposed development near Sun Lakes will cause more traffic headaches

I am a Banning resident, in the Sun Lakes Country Club 55+ community. I am opposing the separating this parcel into three parcels and opposing approval of this entire project due to the following concerns. In late 2019/early 2020, Sun Lakes residents were invited to a “town hall” in our...
BANNING, CA
WRAL

City of Raleigh wants advice on improvements to Capital Boulevard

Raleigh, N.C. — On Thursday, residents have a chance to tell Raleigh leaders what changes they'd like to see along one of the city's busiest corridors. A segment of Capital Boulevard North between the Beltline and Interstate 540 is known for its congestion. More than 70,000 people use the stretch every day, and experts say the number is expected to increase to 100,000 in the next 20 years.
RALEIGH, NC
fayettevilleflyer.com

Joyce Boulevard lanes to shift this week for repair work

The traffic pattern on Joyce Boulevard will be altered for two days this week to allow for a road repair project. City crews will close both eastbound lanes on Joyce between Vantage Drive and Old Missouri Road from 2 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 20 and Thursday, Oct. 21 to allow for repairs to the road which was damaged after a recent leak in a water line.
TRAFFIC
kciiradio.com

Boulevard Concept Removed from West Buchanan Paving

Designs that have been over a year in the making for paving West Buchanan Street from Elm Grove Cemetery to Highway 1 will now be changed following feedback given to the Washington City Council. The council approved removing the boulevard/median concept from the project Tuesday night after the Planning and...
WASHINGTON, IA
CBS Baltimore

Dedicated Bus Lanes On North Avenue Open Tuesday

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Seven miles of dedicated bus lanes opened on North Avenue, offering transit signal priority to buses that officials say reduces travel times by 25%, the Maryland Department of Transportation Maryland Transit Administration announced Tuesday. The lanes are marked “Bus Only” and can only be used by buses, emergency vehicles, school buses and cyclists. Other vehicles are permitted to to enter the lane to make a right turn at an intersection or to access a parallel parking space. Drivers face fines of $250 for stopping or parking in dedicated bus lanes and $500 for driving in the lanes. Enforcement is...
BALTIMORE, MD
Wilsonville Spokesman

Frog Pond church partition to go before Development Review Board

The church may sell two sections of the property for housing, community organizations As a first step toward consolidation, Meridian United Church of Christ, formerly known as Frog Pond Church, has forwarded a proposal to partition two sections of its 2.4-acre property on SW Boeckman Road to the Wilsonville government's Development Review Board. The application would also convert the zoning of the land from agricultural to planned development residential use. This would allow a developer to build homes on a section that is currently an open field, according to Meridian United representative Richard Truitt. The church also may partition...
WILSONVILLE, OR
recordgazette.net

Banning what’s the point?

Recently the residents of Sun Lakes came out in strong opposition against Phoenix-based Creation Equity and McRae Group’s Banning Point project proposed on the 47 acres behind Albertson’s on Highland Springs Avenue. All this after giving the developer a standing ovation in a standing room only event held in the Sun Lakes Ballroom in 2019.
BANNING, CA
recordgazette.net

Homeless village still on the table

After objections from many Banning residents, the Banning City Council tabled the planned homeless village on 22nd Street. This was not a victory for the Banning residents. The council only tabled the location and has continued with its plans to create a homeless village, and the new proposed site is Bryant Street.
BANNING, CA
midfloridanewspapers.com

Shoemaker returns to Sebring to manage Sun 'N Lake

SEBRING — Sun ‘N Lake supervisors have taken on a new general manager. Chris Shoemaker has come in from Fort Myers to head up the special improvement district. Shoemaker said he’s spent the last five years there as general manager for the Gateway Service Community Development District, a development district very similar in most respects to Sun ‘N Lake. It had 22 employees and water/wastewater utilities that served 4,500 customers over a 4,000-acre area.
SEBRING, FL
CBS Denver

As Civic Center Park Slowly Reopens, Drugs & Crime ‘Will Not Be Tolerated’

DENVER (CBS4) – For the first time in nearly two months, part of Civic Center Park in Denver is open again to the public. Since Denver’s health department shut down the park in mid-September, as first reported by CBS4 Investigator Brian Maass, crews have been busy cleaning the park and making restorations. “This park is the heart and soul of the City and County of Denver,” said Scott Gilmore, Deputy Manager for Denver Parks and Recreation. It’s widely known it’s important to take care of your heart, but the exact opposite was happening at Civic Center Park. (credit: CBS) “We were cleaning up 50 to...
DENVER, CO
sunbirdnews.com

Sun Lakes Council Recognizes Knight of the Year

On Sept. 20, Council 9678 recognized Knight of the Year, Dennis McMullen, with an engraved plaque and a standing ovation! Dennis earned the award for his excellent work in setting up “hybrid” meetings (both in-person and electronic). During the pandemic, many members were reluctant to attend face-to-face meetings. This also was a means to reach our “snowbird” members. Over the past 14 months, several dozen Council members were able to participate “virtually” through GoToMeeting electronic technology, largely through the skills of Dennis McMullen! He also sends out notices of meetings, minutes resulting from the meetings, and the “Good of the Order” prayer list for ailing members and their family members.
SUN LAKES, AZ
recordgazette.net

Banning steps in to help developer acquire right of way

Banning has taken steps to assist a developer who plans to build 143 residential units north of Gilman Street and west of Wyte Way to acquire a permanent easement for a “knuckle” of land necessary for street improvements and construction of related curbs and gutters and utility installations. Specifically, the...
BANNING, CA
baltimorefishbowl.com

Baltimore County purchases 22 acre site in Perry Hall for preservation

Baltimore County Executive Johnny Oszlewski Jr. yesterday announced that the county purchased a 22.3-acre parcel of land in eastern Perry Hall for preservation. The area, located at the northeast corner of Gerst Road and New Gerst Lane, was purchased for $3.07 million. “Acquisitions such as these not only preserve precious...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD

