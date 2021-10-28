Sun Lakes Boulevard extension

I see where the Sun Lakes community is upset about a warehouse to be built across the street from them. Given the traffic problems on Highland Springs and the freeway, the smog that already obstructs the mountain view in the summer, and the 24/7 truck noise, I don’t blame them. But that’s small potatoes. Take a look at Banning.ca.us for the city’s plan to allow 10 more warehouses stretching from the eastern border of Sun Lakes all the way to Sunset Avenue. This plan includes two “fulfillment centers” (warehouses) that exceed 1.3 million square feet each. Another warehouse is half a million square feet. Seven more warehouses complete the picture. And these warehouses will be built on both sides of the street, north and south of the Sun Lakes Blvd. extension.

BANNING, CA ・ 6 DAYS AGO