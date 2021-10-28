J.I.D & Imagine Dragons Link Up For "Enemy" Ahead Of Netflix's "Arcane"

League of Legends is one of the most popular MOBAs (multiplayer online battle arena) games ever created. Released by Riot Games in 2009, League has drawn in players across the world and spawned a massive esports scene. It has two spin-off games, the auto-chess battler Teamfight Tactics and the card game Legends of Runeterra. League of Legends allows players to pick from more than 100 playable champions with origins all across the fantasy world of Runeterra. Runeterra's lore and characters have led to Arcane, an animated adaptation of League produced for Netflix. Arcane will delve into this world, focusing on the story of the sisters Vi and Jinx as they find themselves at odds after being separated as young children in the undercity, Zaun. With 12 years to build up the lore, there’s plenty to learn before watching the adaptation. Here’s everything you need to know before watching Arcane, beginning with a look at Runeterra.

