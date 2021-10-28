CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

J.I.D & Imagine Dragons Link Up For "Enemy" Ahead Of Netflix's "Arcane"

By Taylor McCloud
hotnewhiphop.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLeague of Legends, a popular online video game, is about to jump into a different arena. Arcane, an animated series set in the League of Legends universe, is set to debut on Netflix on November 6. And just over a week before the series hits...

www.hotnewhiphop.com

Comments / 0

Related
hotnewhiphop.com

Young Thug Says Lil Durk Made Him Promise To Never Reveal Computer Meme Origin

Young Thug joined Charlamagne Tha God, DJ Envy, and Angela Yee on Monday for an in-depth interview on the Breakfast Club that dived into a slew of topics including the release of his new album Punk. The rapper opened up about releasing The Barter 6 and whether it was a shot at Lil Wayne, as well as his previous feud with Charlamagne Tha God. However, the interview dived into much deeper topics including the infamous meme featuring Young Thug and Lil Durk at a computer. While one might think Thugger was offering Durk tips on using Pro Tools, the Atlanta rapper insisted that wasn't the case.
CELEBRITIES
Refinery29

Light Up The Tree, Netflix’s Epic Christmas Lineup Is Here

It's never too early to start watching Christmas movies, and the heavenly angels at Netflix have blessed us with an epic new lineup, dropping weeks ahead of December. The streaming giant has released a list of the movies and TV shows filled with festive joy as we count down to the big holiday.
TV SHOWS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Imagine Dragons#Arcane#Animated Series#The League Of Legends
dotesports.com

Netflix reveals teaser for DOTA: Dragon’s Blood Book Two

DOTA fans have finally got a glimpse of new Dragon’s Blood content courtesy of a teaser trailer shared by Netflix earlier today. Along with new footage, there was an announcement of when fans will be able to check the season out for themselves. The upcoming season DOTA: Dragon’s Blood Book...
VIDEO GAMES
q106fm.com

Imagine Dragons teases new single, “Enemy” feat. JID

Imagine Dragons just released an album last month, but they’re already ready to drop more new music. Dan Reynolds and company will release a new song called “Enemy” this Thursday, October 28. You can check out a quick, 15-second preview of the track, which features hip hop artist JID, now via ID’s Twitter.
MUSIC
ComicBook

Dragon Ball Super Art Imagines Super Saiyan Blue Kefla

One of the biggest new characters that were introduced in the final arc of Dragon Ball Super's television series was Kale and Caulifla, the female Saiyan warriors from Universe Six who were committed to discovering new transformations as they battled Goku and eventually fused into the character known as Kefla. Now, one fan artist has imagined what the fusion character from Universe Six might look like should she be able to follow in the footsteps of Goku and Vegeta and finally achieve the transformation of Super Saiyan Blue, one of the sequel series' biggest transformations to date.
COMICS
ComicBook

Arcane: League of Legends Releases Music Video for Netflix Series

Ahead of the release of the Arcane animated series on Netflix next week, Riot Games has released an official music video for the song "Enemy" by Imagine Dragons and JID. The song is the title track for the series, and the music video features characters from the show like Vi and Jinx. It also features other characters and even animated versions of the musicians themselves.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
League of Legends
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
dotesports.com

‘Enemy’ music video possibly hints at young Ekko making an appearance in Arcane

We’re only a week away from the release of Riot Games’ highly anticipated Netflix series Arcane, but fans have finally gotten another sneak peek at the story in the music video for the show’s theme song, “Enemy.” Viewers also caught several glimpses of a character that suggests Runeterra’s resident time traveler Ekko might be making a significant appearance in the series.
MUSIC
theplaylist.net

‘Tiger King 2’ Trailer: Joe Exotic Isn’t Happy About His Enemies Becoming Celebrities In Netflix’s Sequel Series

“Tiger King” was definitely the first major cultural phenomenon of the COVID pandemic. Launching in March 2020, Netflix seemingly had the one series that everyone was bingewatching from the comfort of their homes in the early days of the lockdown. Now, with COVID still a daily part of our lives, the streaming service is hoping to capture that cultural zeitgeist again with “Tiger King 2.”
TV SERIES
thewoodyshow.com

Imagine Dragons' New Song 'Enemy' Sounds Like Nothing They've Done Before

Imagine Dragons are back with new music less than two months after releasing their latest album Mercury—Part 1, and the song sounds like nothing the band has put out in the past. Of course, "Enemy" sees Dan Reynolds buoyantly delivers thought-provoking lyrics, but the song, which was written for the...
MUSIC
IGN

New to Netflix in November 2021: Cowboy Bebop, Arcane, Tiger King 2, and More

November is a big month for Netflix, and it is perhaps led by the premiere of the live-action take on the iconic anime Cowboy Bebop on November 19. This new series stars John Cho as the bounty hunter Spike Spiegel, Mustafa Shakir as Jet Black, Daniella Pineda as Faye Valentine, Alex Hassell as Vicious, and, perhaps most importantly, a real-life version of Ein the Pembroke Welsh Corgi.
TV SERIES
Collider

'Arcane' Explained: Everything You Need to Know About Netflix's 'League of Legends' Animated Series

League of Legends is one of the most popular MOBAs (multiplayer online battle arena) games ever created. Released by Riot Games in 2009, League has drawn in players across the world and spawned a massive esports scene. It has two spin-off games, the auto-chess battler Teamfight Tactics and the card game Legends of Runeterra. League of Legends allows players to pick from more than 100 playable champions with origins all across the fantasy world of Runeterra. Runeterra's lore and characters have led to Arcane, an animated adaptation of League produced for Netflix. Arcane will delve into this world, focusing on the story of the sisters Vi and Jinx as they find themselves at odds after being separated as young children in the undercity, Zaun. With 12 years to build up the lore, there’s plenty to learn before watching the adaptation. Here’s everything you need to know before watching Arcane, beginning with a look at Runeterra.
VIDEO GAMES
cogconnected.com

Arcane’s Final Trailer Releases Ahead Of Its November Netflix Launch

Arcane’s Final Trailer Releases Ahead Of Its November Netflix Launch. Riot Games’ League of Legends title has spawned an entire universe of video games such as Legends of Runeterra and Wild Rift and it was recently announced that the title would be heading to television screens around the world, via Netflix. Riot Games and Netflix have released consistent trailers showing off its upcoming series, Arcane, and today, the company has released the game’s final trailer before its official Netflix launch on November 6th. The final trailer gives fans a deeper look into the world of Arcane.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
ComicBook

Arcane: Final Trailer and Key Art Revealed for Netflix League of Legends Series

Netflix and Riot Games have released both the final trailer for Arcane, the upcoming animated series, and key art. The show is set to drop in three acts starting November 6th with a weekly cadence, and as the trailers so far have indicated, it's all about sisters Vi and Jinx as well as the regions of Piltover and Zaun, which are essentially the city and undercity of one big sprawling area.
COMICS
SuperHeroHype

The World Is on the Verge of a Social Crisis in Arcane’s Final Trailer

The World Is on the Verge of a Social Crisis in Arcane’s Final Trailer. The League of Legends World Finals are upon us, and so is the release of Arcane. Netflix has now debuted the final trailer for the first-ever adaptation of the popular MOBA game. Unlike its predecessors, the new video expands the world where the story of Vi and Jinx takes place. For instance, we see a massive division between an upper part of the world, inhabited by rich people, and a gloom underworld filled with resentful citizens. While once there was harmony in a society that existed as a united tribe, now the social groups are taking on each other. Amid all this, Vi — voiced by Hawkeye‘s Hailee Steinfeld — has finally found her missing sister, but their encounter might go differently than expected.
VIDEO GAMES
aithority.com

It’s Game On! Riot Games Takes Over Burj Khalifa in Spectacular Style to Promote Upcoming Netflix Series – Arcane

Hundreds of fans and curious onlookers gathered around the Dubai Fountains as the Burj Khalifa was transformed into a portal to Runeterra – the setting for Arcane. Riot Games, the developer behind the popular Multiplayer Online Battle Arena (MOBA) video game League of Legends, took over Dubai’s iconic Burj Khalifa last night (Sunday 31st October) as it gears up to launch its hotly anticipated animated Netflix series Arcane, which will premiere globally on Netflix, November 6-7.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy