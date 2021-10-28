CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Thursday’s Sports

easttexasradio.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Houston Astros led 5-1 after two innings, and the Atlanta Braves never really threatened after that. The closest they came to making the Astros sweat a little went in the top of the fifth when Freddie Freeman hit a two-out RBI single, and now the series tied one all. With...

easttexasradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Astros replacement for Carlos Correa is already on their roster

What happens to the Houston Astros if Carlos Correa leaves? Well, they’ve already got a suitable shortstop ready to go. The Houston Astros have a few tough tasks to go through with the offseason here and free agency staring them straight in the face. After losing to the Atlanta Braves...
MLB
WXIA 11 Alive

READ: Braves star Joc Pederson pens powerful letter to Atlanta

ATLANTA — One of the players that helped lead the Braves to the World Series didn't initially want to get traded to Atlanta. But Joc Pederson's outlook is different now. Atlanta acquired Pederson back in July. Many Braves fans might recognize him by the pearls he wears during game time.
MLB
FanSided

Astros make very embarrassing MLB history in World Series Game 5

The Houston Astros made MLB history in Game 5 of the World Series against the Braves. It just wasn’t the kind that any team wants to make. The MLB playoffs are over 100 years old. So it’s kind of hard to make history by doing something no player or team had ever done before.
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
Larry Brown Sports

Braves organist had savage way of taunting Jose Altuve

Jose Altuve is not exactly Mr. Popular these days, especially whenever he is playing on the road. But the reception that he got at Truist Park on Friday was particularly savage. The Houston Astros infielder Altuve heard it from the Atlanta Braves crowd as he led off Game 3 of...
MLB
FanSided

How many teams have come back from a 3-1 World Series deficit?

Is history on the side of the Houston Astros, who look to bounce back from a 3-1 World Series deficit?. The Houston Astros are in an unenviable situation. Following their 3-2 loss to the Atlanta Braves in Game 4 of the World Series, they are now facing a 3-1 deficit. If they fall in one more game, they will watch as the Braves celebrate with the Commissioner’s Trophy.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Freddie Freeman
Person
Nicki Collen
hometownheadlines.com

Truett’s Chick-fil-A Sports: Braves host the Astros for three starting tonight at 8 on Fox. Track tonight’s games on our sports page; Thursday’s results. Berry at home, Shorter on the road this Saturday. Falcons at home vs. Carolina on Sunday.

Truett’s Chick-fli-A, 264 Shorter Ave., 6 a.m.-10 p.m. Self-serve, drive-through, curbside, Door Dash. Mount Berry Mall, 7 a.m. curbside breakfast; 9 a.m. inside; open until 8:30 p.m. Shipping Container, 6 a.m.-10 p.m. All Monday-Saturday. Closer look at post-season playoffs plus who will win this Friday. McClellan. Pepperell at Chattooga. Will...
BASEBALL
The Independent

Hammerin' Braves win 1st WS crown since 1995, rout Astros

Most of the season, it just seemed this wasn’t their year.They dropped their first four games, and soon injuries piled up. They lost their most dynamic player before the All-Star break. They were stuck below .500 in August.Yet out of nowhere, suddenly, these Atlanta Braves transformed themselves and took off.Jorge Soler, Freddie Freeman and the Braves breezed to their first World Series championship since 1995, hammering the Houston Astros 7-0 Tuesday night in Game 6.How proud The Hammer himself would’ve been.Max Fried threw six shutout innings in the signature pitching performance of the Series. Soler, a July acquisition who...
MLB
CBS 42

Correa, Astros rally past Braves 9-5, cut WS deficit to 3-2

ATLANTA (AP) — Just in time, Carlos Correa and the Houston Astros broke out the bats. Because if they had waited any longer, this World Series would’ve been over. Staggered by Adam Duvall’s grand slam in the first inning, Correa and Alex Bregman ended their slumps in a hurry. They kept swinging, too, refusing to […]
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba#Texas A M University#The Houston Astros#The Atlanta Braves#The Los Angeles Dodgers#Covid#Lsc#Baylor#Texas A M Commerce#Lions#Ncaa Division#Smu#Lakers#The Sulphur Springs
San Angelo LIVE!

The Atlanta Braves are 2021 World Series Champions

HOUSTON, TX – The Atlanta Braves have won the 2021 World Series against the Houston Astros. Against all odds, Atlanta won game one 6-2 then the Astros tied the series by wining 7-2 in game two. The Braves then went on a two-game run beating the Houston 2-0 and 3-2 in games 3 and 4. The Astros beat the Braves in game 5 on Halloween night 9-5 but then fell in Tuesday night 7-0. The Braves were pretty much dismissed as contenders earlier in the season and now have won the World Series for the first time since 1995. Atlanta had been to 16 consecutive postseason which was the longest streak in…
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Southern Methodist University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy