It is nice to see things returning to normal in the Crossroads including the Lighted Christmas Parade returning to Downtown Victoria this year. If you remember back to last year, the City of Victoria worked hard to bring us a 'reverse parade' to give the Crossroads area a little Christmas spirit during a rough year of the pandemic. It looks like those days are behind us. Thank you to the City of Victoria for working so hard for us during the pandemic.

VICTORIA, TX ・ 8 DAYS AGO