ELK GROVE (CBS13) — An Elk Grove mother and daycare provider is calling for change after she fell from the top of a hill at a newly constructed park near the city’s aquatic center. Jolene Ayala’s recent trip to the top of a grassy hill located at a play area at The Preserve turned dangerous. “When I got to the top, I had my right foot slip under,” she said. Jolene slipped and fell about fifteen feet. She broke her leg in three places. “I have two metal plates, I have screws in my legs,” she said. Kids and parents alike say they love the...

ELK GROVE, CA ・ 5 HOURS AGO