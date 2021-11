TOPEKA, Kan. (KWCH) – Kansas joins six other states in a lawsuit against a federal vaccine mandate. The suit is focused on the order from President Joe Biden that requires all businesses with federal contracts, or funding from the federal government, to require employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19. The suit seeks to invalidate that mandate. The mandate has led businesses with federal contracts like Wichita’s Spirit Aerosystems and Kansas colleges like Wichita State University, KU, and K-State to require employees to be vaccinated. Protests against mandated vaccinations have been present throughout the state.

WICHITA, KS ・ 3 DAYS AGO