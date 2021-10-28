Geese Are Legit Indie-Rock Prodigies, Straight Out of High School
By Jon Dolan
The erudition on Projector can be pretty staggering. You can hear NYC guitar zone-out Zen masters like Television, the Feelies, and Parquet Courts; the early-’00s neo-New Wave and dance-punk of the Strokes, the Rapture, and LCD Soundsystem; scads of art-spaz stuff from DNA to Deerhoof to Black Midi; and even a...
Get ready to start head banging to indie rock band The Backfires. First formed in London, the band has since moved to New York City, where they’ve been able to bask in their success. Their debut 2021 EP Consider the Backfires, came with such a effortlessly cool style with sleek guitar solos and flawless drumbeats. Today, they’ll have you missing bands like The Arctic Monkeys or The Strokes with the release of their new single, “Song 55.”
Dear lord, there are a lot of albums out this week! Between the normal busy fall release schedule and albums getting moved around due pandemic production problems, this is easily the biggest logjam of the year. Below I review 13 albums that are all out today. THIRTEEN. They are by: Parquet Courts, Guided by Voices, Jarvis Cocker, La Luz,, Hand Habits, Helado Negro, Deerhoof, Tricky's collaborative Lonely Guest project, Black Marble, Clinic, Dinner, Tonstartssbandht, and Omni frontman Philip Frobos.
Breakout alt-rocker Grandson linked with Kesha and Travis Barker for a remix of “Drop Dead,” which released on Oct. 29. Beefed up with new lyrics, an extended run time and Kesha’s uncompromising vocals, the latest iteration of “Drop Dead” is an empowering call for perseverance in the face of hardship. That message is reflected in the song’s feel-good, furry-filled visual — which looked every bit as fun to make as it is to watch, judging from our exclusive behind-the-scenes video.
The featurette provides an inside look at Andrew Sandler’s raucous video, capturing the chemistry between collaborators as they chill out on...
In a matter of mere seconds of Geese’s debut album ‘Projector’, it becomes clear to see why the Brooklyn teens were snapped up by Partisan Records [IDLES, Fontaines DC] before a note of music had been released. Weighty opener ‘Rain Dance’ suggests the label would have missed a trick in not getting them to sign the dotted line – the track is alive with all the pure energy and inventiveness of a band set for great things.
One of the few payoffs of the early days of the pandemic was that it gave many musicians an opportunity to go through their archives to see what treasures they might find. High Strung bassist Chad Stocker was doing that when he came across HannaH, or the Whale, a largely forgotten LP the band had recorded themselves way back in 2002, before its 2003 debut album These Are Good Times.
In honor of Halloween, I wanted to try and create the ultimate Frankenstein’s monster of indie rock bands, taking the best qualities from some of my favorite artists and emerging with a band that probably wouldn’t sound good and could potentially wreak havoc on a world tour. First off, I...
politely anthemic middlebrow guitar romanticism that drifts and builds gorgeously, luxuriating in cozy abstraction and mutable emotion, expansive yet homey, with every inch of space giving off a warm, clean, tastefully lived-in feel. It’s a vibe that’s worked well for the War on Drugs, whose first LP in more than four years has been one of 2021’s most anticipated rock releases.
Sir Paul McCartney has spoken of how revisiting songs he wrote decades ago uncovered new meanings behind them.The Beatles star answered fan questions on his official website ahead of the release of his new book, The Lyrics,which offers a detailed look at 154 songs from all stages of his career, spanning The Beatles, Wings, and his solo work. Asked by a fan about the process of putting the book together and about “lyrics or memories that came back to you and reminded you of a time you’d forgotten”, McCartney began to reminisce about “I Lost My Little Girl”.“It...
"The Future," by Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats (Stax Records/Concord)We're not sure what the future holds, but if it sounds anything like “The Future,” we're good.That's the title of the 11-track Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats' glorious new vintage R&B album, bursting at the seams with fresh coolness. It has a sound grounded in the past but not mimicking it, a fresh, modern-retro vibe that makes sense once you listen.“Gotta dig a lot of holes to get into something deep/Gotta sing a lot of soul to know how to feel it,” Rateliff sings on “Something Ain’t Right.”“The Future”...
Jenny Lewis takes a frank, but funny look at her life on her first proper solo song of the year, “Puppy and a Truck.”
The track boasts a plucky guitar strum, a dusty drum shuffle, and some swooning pedal steel work, all of which flutter beneath Lewis’ clever lyrics about getting older and balancing life’s tribulations with the important things. “Like a shot of good luck,” she sings, “I got a puppy and a truck/If you feel like giving up/Shut up/Get a puppy and a truck.”
Although “Puppy and a Truck” is Lewis’ first solo single of 2021, it’s far from her first bit of new music. Starting late last year, Lewis and Chicago rapper Serengeti began releasing a series of singles, which they crafted in quarantine, sending beats and vocals back and forth. The first song, “Unblu,” arrived in Dec. 2020, while this year they’ve released “Vroom Vroom,” “Idiot” and, most recently, “GLTR,” which arrived in April.
Lewis, who is currently on tour opening for Harry Styles, released her most recent solo album, On the Line, in 2019.
Hanson, “Against the World” (3CG Records)The guys from Hanson are celebrating 30 years as a band next year, and if that makes you feel old, it's not their fault. They've even put out an album to help you feel young again. The seven-track “Against the World” is a rich and diverse group of songs that showcase the brothers' range, musicianship and influences — ones that leave their monster sugar pop hit “MMMBop” far in the rearview mirror.The album kicks off with “Annalie,” which has bright harmonies and guitar work reminiscent of Paul Simon “Don’t Ever Change” has a rocking...
Where to Watch “Watch the Sound”: Apple TV+
Most music docs are, by their nature, lodged in the past. If people aren’t being shown a moment gone by, they’re talking about it or disputing it or presenting an alternative version. So when “Watch the Sound with Mark Ronson” takes the opportunity to use the past as a bridge to creating something new in the present, you can feel the overall temperature of the project change. With Ronson as the on-screen captain through specific topics in music history, this...
Omar Apollo and Kali Uchis have reunited for a mournful dirge to a one-sided relationship, “Bad Life.”
The track starts sparsely with just the muted pluck of a guitar, but soon exhales outward with delicate strings and rich layers of vocals before ending with heavy, crackling drum beat. “That’s a bad life/Bad life that you’re living,” goes the hook, “Be right next to you/Is it cool if I come through?/Ride me like a coupe.”
“To me, ‘Bad Life’ represents putting in energy into a relationship and not getting anything in return,” Apollo said in a statement. “It’s a song about being resentful...
U2 have returned this evening (3 November) with their first new music in over two years.The Bono-fronted group surprised fans with the new track, called “Your Song Saved My Life”, and revealed that it was taken from the soundtrack to upcoming animated film, Sing 2.Bono stars as a reclusive lion rock star called Clay Calloway in the film, which arrives in cinemas on 22 December.The song marks the first new music from the band since released “Ahimisa” in 2019, a collaboration with A R Rahman. It’s not clear yet whether or not any more new music will be...
This piece is part of Rolling Stone’s second annual Grammy Preview special issue, released ahead of the start of first-round voting. We spoke to some of the year’s biggest artists about the albums and singles that could earn them a nomination — or even a statue come January — and delved into the challenges facing the Recording Academy, providing a 360-degree view of what to watch for in the lead-up to the 2022 awards.
Artist: Jack Antonoff
Eligible for: Bleachers’ Take the Sadness Out of Saturday Night, Lorde’s Solar Power, St. Vincent’s Daddy’s Home, Lana Del Rey’s Chemtrails Over the Country Club, Clairo’s...
The first time H.E.R. performed at the Apollo Theater, she was 10 years old and went by her birth name, Gabi Wilson. She got a warm reception for her selection on Showtime at the Apollo that night: Aretha Franklin’s “Freeway of Love.”
Last night, H.E.R. returned to the legendary Harlem theater as a headliner of Sirius XM and Pandora’s Small Stage series, fondly recalling that previous performance. (It turns out her mother submitted an audition tape on her behalf for Showtime.) This time, she played more than one song, traveling through her expansive catalog before a rapt crowd. She revisited songs...
Rest in peace to Brand Nubian’s DJ Stud Doogie. Lord Jamar of the group has confirmed he has passed away. No cause of death was provided; however, Jamar did acknowledge his battle with diabetes. “It is with great sadness that I announce, our Brand Nubian Brother, Stud Doogie, has transitioned,”...
Clint Howard is opening up in a big way about his time performing alongside the Ramones as a young Hollywood star. The "Jungle Book" voice actor, 62, told Fox News that the punk rock group "embodied rock ‘n’ roll," and he felt the group emitted an aura that made him and others want to do their best work in the 1979 cult classic.
