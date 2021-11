Nov. 3 (UPI) -- A jury was seated Wednesday in the murder trial of three Georgia men accused in the fatal shooting of Ahmaud Arbery in February 2020. The Glynn County Superior Court whittled down a pool of about 1,000 potential jurors over the course of nearly three weeks. Of the 12 jurors and four alternates, one was a person of color; five were men and 11 women.

