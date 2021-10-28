CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ellis County, KS

Historic ghosts will tell their stories at Historical Society event

Hays Daily News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn recent years, the Ellis County Historical Society partnered with the Hays Community Theatre for a Halloween-themed event. The local theatre group was unable to continue the Boot Hill Cemetery tales this year, but ECHS put together a substitute event for Saturday. Hays’ rich western history will be front and center...

www.hdnews.net

