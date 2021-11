The worldwide success of the Netflix show "The Squid Game" is such that a digital currency inspired by the South Korean series has already been launched. As reported by CNBC , the cryptocurrency SQUID ( squid , in Spanish) has had an exorbitant growth, trading at $ 7.79. According to data from CoinMarketCap , its market capitalization is more than $ 5,446,600,010.

MARKETS ・ 5 DAYS AGO