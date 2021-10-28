CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Editorial: Good job, Cultural Commissioner Mark Kelly

By The Editorial Board, Chicago Tribune
Chicago Tribune
Chicago Tribune
 6 days ago

In his 2000 book “The Tipping Point,” Malcolm Gladwell heralded the late, great Lois Weisberg as a “connector,” meaning that she was supremely skilled at putting the right people together to create a more culturally interesting city. Since then, Chicago’s commissioner of cultural affairs and special events has been a job with a certain mystique.

On paper, it’s the most fun gig in city government, the official overseer of Taste of Chicago and the Chicago Jazz (and Blues) Festivals and the guardian of the majestic Chicago Cultural Center, among other duties. Beats Streets and Sanitation. But it’s tougher than you might think. Arts people always believe they deserve funding and, especially during the pandemic, live festivals like Lollapalooza became a complex flashpoint and, for Mayor Lori Lightfoot, a nerve-wracking poker game where crucial economic benefits had to be balanced with potential consequences for public health.

Commissioner Mark Kelly, who retires Friday after serving both Lightfoot and former Mayor Rahm Emanuel, was the guy in the Lollapalooza hot seat. He also has been tasked with brokering millions of dollars in federal pandemic relief. Like so much else in Chicago, this has required a complex dance between the needs of flagship downtown organizations, which build the city’s cultural reputation across the world, bring in tourists and create jobs, and the needs of less-resourced neighborhoods, where arts programs are a crucial part of building empathy and empowerment, especially in kids.

A good commissioner always has to take care of both without tilting the scale too much in the direction of one or the other.

Since 2016, Kelly did all of that, folding his imposing physical frame into seats at cultural doings all across the city, chowing down on sweet corn at Taste and talking up anything and everything. We note that his tenure has been scandal-free, no small achievement in Chicago, and we’re impressed at how well he dealt with the personalities of two very different mayors, both of whom realized that cultural affairs represented high-profile opportunities to make an impact.

Kelly, a genial and affable political moderate who never took himself too seriously, was trusted by Emanuel and Lightfoot, and managed to greatly increase funding for the arts in Chicago. That meant worthy groups did not have to spend scarce resources on securing piddling amounts of money. He avoided boondoggles and was well aware of the need for accountability when it came to public funds.

He also has been a skilled marketer, creating various “Year of ...” initiatives that have helped Chicagoans understand the cultural riches of the city, and pushing out its attractions to the nation.

And, like Weisberg, Chicago’s first commissioner of cultural affairs, Kelly knew how to bring interesting characters together. Supposedly, Kelly was already retired when Emanuel tapped him for the job. Having turned 70, he probably means it for real this time. He exits after serving his city remarkably well, in a time of great crisis for Chicago’s vital but beleaguered cultural sector.

So far, Lightfoot has not named a replacement. Kelly is a tough act to follow.

Join the discussion on Twitter @chitribopinions and on Facebook .

Submit a letter, of no more than 400 words, to the editor here or email letters@chicagotribune.com .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Chicago Tribune

Downtown protesters chant ‘Durbin do your job,’ call on Congress to deliver #Citizenship4All

Protesters shut down part of West Ida B. Wells Drive in the Loop Wednesday morning, calling on Sen. Dick Durbin and Congress to deliver citizenship with chants such as, “Get up, get down, Chicago is an immigrant town.” The protest took place in the road in front of Chicago’s U.S. Citizen and Immigration Services Field Office at 101 W. Ida B. Wells Drive. In the center of the protest, which ...
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago Tribune

Rahm Emanuel’s ambassador nomination passes Senate committee with 2 Democrats voting ‘No,’ goes to full chamber next

Former Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel’s nomination as ambassador to Japan passed the Senate Foreign Relations Committee Wednesday morning, but a pair of fellow Democrats voted against his appointment. Progressive Sens. Jeff Merkley of Oregon and Edward Markey of Massachusetts asked to be recorded as ‘No’ votes on Emanuel as the committee took a single vote to approve 14 ambassador nominations at ...
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago Tribune

Illinois lawmakers consider watchdog candidates amid GOP complaints that delays could leave the post vacant

Three candidates are being considered to replace the state’s top legislative watchdog amid complaints from Republicans that delays caused by Democrats could leave the post vacant before a new inspector general takes office. The General Assembly adjourned for the year last month without naming a replacement for Legislative Inspector General Carol Pope, whose resignation is effective Dec. 15. In ...
ILLINOIS STATE
Chicago Tribune

The essential Chicago brewery for out-of-town visitors? We have the answer — or, actually, answers.

It started, as many things do, with a text message: “If you had a friend coming to town and had to recommend one Chicago brewery to hit, what would you recommend?” The question was at once simple and impossible to answer. Like Chicago’s restaurant scene, its robust brewing landscape is best thought of as a tapestry, a series of visions and approaches offering experiences that complement each ...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Government
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Government
Chicago Tribune

Column: McDonald’s CEO tries victim-blaming parents of slain Chicago kids. Bad idea.

The CEO of McDonald’s is rightfully getting his McNuggets deep fried over a text message he sent to Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot. The text, sent in April, was in response to the separate shooting deaths of two Chicago children earlier this year. It parroted an oft-spewed bit of victim-blaming: “With both, the parents failed those kids which I know is something you can’t say.” First off, if ...
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago Tribune

El Milagro workers, supporters hold Day of the Dead vigil to honor employees who died of COVID-19

On Roberto Escobar’s last day of work before he fell ill with COVID-19, Guillermo Romero shared food with him during their lunch break at the El Milagro tortilla factory. That was the last time Romero saw his co-worker, who died from the virus in April 2020, Romero said. Escobar was one of five El Milagro workers who have died of COVID-19. On Tuesday night, employees who have since been ...
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago Tribune

Chicago Tribune

Chicago, IL
6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for Chicago breaking news, sports, business, entertainment, weather and traffic.

 https://www.chicagotribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy