Editorial: Good job, Cultural Commissioner Mark Kelly

In his 2000 book “The Tipping Point,” Malcolm Gladwell heralded the late, great Lois Weisberg as a “connector,” meaning that she was supremely skilled at putting the right people together to create a more culturally interesting city. Since then, Chicago’s commissioner of cultural affairs and special events has been a job with a certain mystique.

On paper, it’s the most fun gig in city government, the official overseer of Taste of Chicago and the Chicago Jazz (and Blues) Festivals and the guardian of the majestic Chicago Cultural Center, among other duties. Beats Streets and Sanitation. But it’s tougher than you might think. Arts people always believe they deserve funding and, especially during the pandemic, live festivals like Lollapalooza became a complex flashpoint and, for Mayor Lori Lightfoot, a nerve-wracking poker game where crucial economic benefits had to be balanced with potential consequences for public health.

Commissioner Mark Kelly, who retires Friday after serving both Lightfoot and former Mayor Rahm Emanuel, was the guy in the Lollapalooza hot seat. He also has been tasked with brokering millions of dollars in federal pandemic relief. Like so much else in Chicago, this has required a complex dance between the needs of flagship downtown organizations, which build the city’s cultural reputation across the world, bring in tourists and create jobs, and the needs of less-resourced neighborhoods, where arts programs are a crucial part of building empathy and empowerment, especially in kids.

A good commissioner always has to take care of both without tilting the scale too much in the direction of one or the other.

Since 2016, Kelly did all of that, folding his imposing physical frame into seats at cultural doings all across the city, chowing down on sweet corn at Taste and talking up anything and everything. We note that his tenure has been scandal-free, no small achievement in Chicago, and we’re impressed at how well he dealt with the personalities of two very different mayors, both of whom realized that cultural affairs represented high-profile opportunities to make an impact.

Kelly, a genial and affable political moderate who never took himself too seriously, was trusted by Emanuel and Lightfoot, and managed to greatly increase funding for the arts in Chicago. That meant worthy groups did not have to spend scarce resources on securing piddling amounts of money. He avoided boondoggles and was well aware of the need for accountability when it came to public funds.

He also has been a skilled marketer, creating various “Year of ...” initiatives that have helped Chicagoans understand the cultural riches of the city, and pushing out its attractions to the nation.

And, like Weisberg, Chicago’s first commissioner of cultural affairs, Kelly knew how to bring interesting characters together. Supposedly, Kelly was already retired when Emanuel tapped him for the job. Having turned 70, he probably means it for real this time. He exits after serving his city remarkably well, in a time of great crisis for Chicago’s vital but beleaguered cultural sector.

So far, Lightfoot has not named a replacement. Kelly is a tough act to follow.

