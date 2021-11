West Ham closed in on the Europa League knockout stages as two goals in two minutes helped them to a 3-0 win over Genk at the London Stadium. Craig Dawson's opener, scored with his shoulder from an Aaron Cresswell corner, lit up an otherwise gritty first half in which West Ham dominated territory but lacked an attacking focal point, with regular striker Michail Antonio given the night off.

